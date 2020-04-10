No Gym, No Problem: Staying Fit On A Budget

When you are on a tight budget, a gym subscription can seem like a luxury. If you’re wondering how you can stay on track with your fitness goals without going to the gym, read on for some ideas.

Benefits of Exercise

Besides the perfect summer body, there are many good reasons to include exercise in your daily routine:

Avoid lifestyle diseases : Regular workouts reduce your risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Lose Weight : If you are trying to shed some extra pounds without starving yourself, exercise can help with fat loss and muscle building.

Improve Your Moods : Physical activity releases feel-good hormones, such as serotonin and norepinephrine. Studies show that people with depression exhibited fewer symptoms when they exercised.

Improve You Immunity : Regular exercise boosts your body’s immune response.

Boost Your Memory : Exercise improves blood and oxygen flow to your brain, protecting it from oxidative stress. Staying fit can slow down the effects of aging and boost your memory.

Sleep Better : If you struggle with insomnia , moderate exercise could help you achieve deeper and longer sleep.

Increase Bone Density : Besides building muscle, exercise also improves your bone density, which makes you less prone to injury and prevents osteoporosis later in life.

Reduce Chronic Pain : If you suffer from chronic back pain or inflammation-related conditions, such as fibromyalgia and arthritis, exercise can improve your quality of life.

Boost Sex Drive : When you achieve your body goals, the confidence you gain improves your sex life. You also benefit from increased flexibility and better blood circulation.

Simple Workouts To Do At Home

If you are sold on the benefits of exercise, you can skip the internet surfing and squeeze in a home workout. Here are a few activities you can try:

Skipping : It is an easy and efficient cardio workout that you can also use as a warm-up exercise to get the blood flowing before your workout. When skipping, vary the intensity and length.

Planks : It is a stationary exercise that works different muscle groups, including your core, glutes, biceps, and lower back. The plank position involves holding a pushup by resting on your forearms instead of your hands. Your back should remain straight and your glutes and core tense. Hold the position for as long as you can and repeat the steps.

Squats : Squats work your glutes, lower back, hamstrings, and calves. Begin by standing with your legs shoulder-width apart. You can put your arms straight out in front of you or interlock the hands at the back of your head. Keeping your back straight and your head facing forward, lower your body into a sitting position. Make sure your knees remain over your toes. Lift yourself back to a standing position and repeat.

Bicep Curls: If you can afford to invest in some workout equipment , dumbbells are an excellent idea to build your biceps. For this exercise, stand with a dumbbell in each hand and rest your hands at your sides. Keeping your upper arms stationary, pull the dumbbells up to shoulder level. Repeat the motion.

Inexpensive Equipment to Bring Your Home Workouts to the Next Level

Increase the intensity of your home workouts and invest in some affordable equipment:

Swiss Ball : If you are working on your balance and stability, a Swiss ball is an excellent investment for a home gym. It offers variations for regular exercises that activate your muscles further.

Resistance Bands: When doing strength workouts, adding some resistance in the form of bands increases the intensity of your workout. It can be used to target a specific set of muscles in a workout, too. These bands often come as a set with different levels of thickness or resistance so that you can vary your training considerably.

Kettlebells : For strength training workouts, kettlebells are an excellent choice for a home gym as they are easy to store and carry. The kettlebells come in different weights and can be used to do conventional workouts, such as squats or rowing exercises, or cross-fit variations.

Treadmill : If you like running, there are some affordable treadmills in the market. These can increase your power bills, though, so comparing electric rates in your area will help you keep your costs down.

Exercising is beneficial to your body in many ways, and it doesn’t need to cost a fortune to stay fit. You can get plenty of workout tips and motivation from fitness experts online and workout from the safety and comfort of your home.

Author: Terra Wilder