Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Mar 9th, 2020

Nigerian Boko Haram Islamic terrorists release Catholic priest Father David Echioda

Father David Echioda has been freed from his kidnappers in Otukpo, Nigeria on March 1. He was abducted at gunpoint by Boko Haram, a militant terrorist group aimed at making Nigeria a Muslim state. Christianity is a threat. He was not the first nor will he be the last to be kidnapped or murdered. He is the latest in Boko Haram abductions.

In late January Michael Nnadi and three other seminarians were abducted. Michael, 18, was killed but the other three survived, with one facing acute injuries that threaten his life. Reverend Lawan Andima was the Nigerian Government Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, married, father of nine, and was beheaded by Boko Haram in January as well.

Father Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, on February 25 to the Nigerian press, said “Christians are subjected to “repeated barbaric executions” and “incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom” by the Islamist group Boko Haram, and other terrorist organizations, he said. The violence has “traumatized many citizens.”

Pray for stability and safety for Christians in Nigeria as they face real threats from Boko Haram and other terrorist organizations.

Pray for wisdom and for God to change the heart of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

ICC

Father David Echioda

Nigerian Nationals, Onwuemerie Gift and Kelvin Usifoh Indicted in Bitcoin Fraud Scheme

Boko Haram Displaces Thousands in Northern Cameroon

Boko Haram Maimed 8 Christian Women during Attack on Cameroonian Village

Boko Haram Attacks Town in Chibok, Nigeria

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- The generic Dispatch designation, used primarily for press releases or syndicated content, but may be used for guest author requesting a generic nomenclature

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

needle pills addiction

Belgian law will increase euthansia, targeting Catholic to force doctors, health workers ‘to kill’ their patients

March 9, 2020, No Comments on Belgian law will increase euthansia, targeting Catholic to force doctors, health workers ‘to kill’ their patients

March 9, 2020, Comments Off on

March 9, 2020, Comments Off on

Nigerian Boko Haram Islamic terrorists release Catholic priest Father David Echioda

March 9, 2020, No Comments on Nigerian Boko Haram Islamic terrorists release Catholic priest Father David Echioda

March 9, 2020, Comments Off on

March 9, 2020, Comments Off on

March 9, 2020, Comments Off on

March 9, 2020, Comments Off on

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

still-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It