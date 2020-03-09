Nigerian Boko Haram Islamic terrorists release Catholic priest Father David Echioda

Father David Echioda has been freed from his kidnappers in Otukpo, Nigeria on March 1. He was abducted at gunpoint by Boko Haram, a militant terrorist group aimed at making Nigeria a Muslim state. Christianity is a threat. He was not the first nor will he be the last to be kidnapped or murdered. He is the latest in Boko Haram abductions.

In late January Michael Nnadi and three other seminarians were abducted. Michael, 18, was killed but the other three survived, with one facing acute injuries that threaten his life. Reverend Lawan Andima was the Nigerian Government Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, married, father of nine, and was beheaded by Boko Haram in January as well.

Father Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, on February 25 to the Nigerian press, said “Christians are subjected to “repeated barbaric executions” and “incessant cases of kidnapping for ransom” by the Islamist group Boko Haram, and other terrorist organizations, he said. The violence has “traumatized many citizens.”

Pray for stability and safety for Christians in Nigeria as they face real threats from Boko Haram and other terrorist organizations.

Pray for wisdom and for God to change the heart of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

ICC