Newswire PR Strategy: One Platform That Offers Several Solutions

Newswire is a popular PR service providing press release distribution and range of PR solutions. It offers PR strategies and plans that stand out and yet cost-effective for many businesses.

It highlights the following PR tactics:

Wire Distribution

The distribution platform provides advanced wire distribution and sends your news to your target audience across the world. They are recognized for their “best in value” approach as they continue to provide a wide range of PR tactics to help their clients.

It continues to expand services in order to cater to the needs of its clients. In distributing releases, they give importance to the value of multimedia. Images and videos are an important part of their PR submission process to enhance the value of your story.

Their customer service staff guides the clients in every step of the distribution process. Questions are answered in a very effective and timely manner. They work to provide a personalized approach to each and every client.

This is the basic reason why they excel in customer service. The majority of their clients are happy with how they help their clients throughout the entire process of distribution.

Before the press release goes live, they ensure that your content suits the standard through their three-tiered process. They are known for providing one of the fastest turnaround time in the editorial process.

It has access to a wide network of media that provides the clients with an opportunity to be seen by people who care about their story. It gives them more brand exposure and the possibility to gain media coverage.

Newswire syndicates stories to Google+, NBC, AOL, International Business Times, Yahoo!, The State, El Paso Times, Market Watch, The Miami Herald, among others. They have a good reputation as a press release distribution service so the syndicated news appears on the search results. It gives each story visibility and promotes brand awareness.

As already mentioned, it offers a wide selection of distribution packages. It offers single, monthly, and annual plans. You can get a single distribution if you want to try distributing releases for the first time. The monthly and annual plans are for those who want a long-term distribution for more exposure and visibility.

The single distribution plans are offered at $119, $359, $699, and $1, 199. As expected, the higher the plan, the more features it caters.

There are three monthly packages including Professional ($199/ month), Small Business ($349/ month), and Enterprise ($749/ month). The annual packages come at 10 percent off. The Professional plan costs $179/ month, the Small Business for $314/ month, and the Enterprise for $674/ month.

Single Distribution Plan

MEDIA DISTRIBUTION PREMIUM PREMIUM PLUS STATE NEWSLINE NATIONAL NEWSLINE Price $119 $359 $699 $1, 199 Premium Distribution 250+ media outlets √ √ √ √ PR Newswire 1, 000 media outlets √ √ √ Google News √ √ √ √ Yahoo √ √ √ Business Journals Network √ √ √ Reuters √ √ Associated Press √ √ FEATURES PREMIUM PREMIUM PLUS STATE NEWSLINE NATIONAL NEWSLINE Up t 4 images √ √ √ √ 1 video √ √ √ √ Up to 6 hyperlinks √ √ √ √ Industry list √ √ √ √ Additional files √ √ √ √ Auto-post on Twitter and FB √ √ √ √ Share PR preview √ √ √ √ Publish notification via email √ √ √ √ 2-tier editorial process √ √ √ Traditional reach √ √ National Reach √ √ UPGRADES PREMIUM PREMIUM PLUS STATE NEWSLINE NATIONAL NEWSLINE One featured image with PR Newswire √ Add-on Add-on Expedited release processing √ √ ANALYTICS PREMIUM PREMIUM PLUS STATE NEWSLINE NATIONAL NEWSLINE Detailed analytics report √ √ √ √ PR Newswire visibility report √ √ √

Monthly Distribution Plan

MEDIA DISTRIBUTION PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Price $199/ month $349/ month $749/ month Premium PRs 2 4 15 Discount on wire services 10% 15% 20% Optional Extended Distribution √ √ √ Google News inclusion √ √ √ Industry List 1 1 1 Add Hyperlinks, Images, and Video √ √ √ Targeted Auto Campaign to Industry Publications √ √ √ Detailed Analytics Report √ √ √ NEWSROOMS PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Number of newsrooms 1 2 5 Press Releases Included Automatically √ √ √ PR Contacts √ √ √ Social Media Integration and Curation √ √ √ Supports Multimedia √ √ √ Press Kit √ √ √ Event Calendar √ √ √ Custom URL × √ √ MEDIA DATABASE PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Number of Saved Contacts 400 800 3, 000 Included Messages 400 800 3, 000 Campaign Analytics √ √ √ Powerful filtering options √ √ √ Full contact profile × × √ Data export feature × × √ Import your own media list √ √ √ View recent articles × × √ Campaign scheduling √ √ √ MEDIA MONITORING PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Number of Saved Alerts 4 8 20 Sentiment Analysis √ √ √ Real-Time Tracking × × √ Access to Newswire Article Archive √ √ √ Data partnership with LexisNexis √ √ √ SMS text notification, email √ √ √ News clipping feature √ √ √ INFLUENCE PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Discover Top Influencers √ √ √ Communicate with Influencers √ √ √ Campaign Analytics √ √ √ Campaign Management √ √ √ Account Coordinator × × √ Schedule campaigns √ √ √

Annual Distribution Plan

MEDIA DISTRIBUTION PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Price $179/ month $314/ month $674/ month Premium PRs 2 4 15 Discount on wire services 10% 15% 20% Google News inclusion √ √ √ Optional Extended Distribution √ √ √ Industry List 1 1 1 Add Hyperlinks, Images, and Video √ √ √ Targeted Auto Campaign to Industry Publications √ √ √ Detailed Analytics Report √ √ √ NEWSROOM PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Number of newsrooms 1 2 5 Press Releases Included Automatically √ √ √ PR Contacts √ √ √ Social Media Integration and Curation √ √ √ Supports Multimedia √ √ √ Press Kit √ √ √ Event Calendar √ √ √ Custom URL × √ √ MEDIA DATABASE PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Number of Saved Contacts 400 800 3, 000 Included Messages 400 800 3, 000 Campaign Analytics √ √ √ Powerful filtering options √ √ √ Full contact profile × × √ Data export feature × × √ Import your own media list √ √ √ View recent articles × × √ Campaign scheduling √ √ √ MEDIA MONITORING PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Number of Saved Alerts 4 8 20 Sentiment Analysis √ √ √ Real-Time Tracking × × √ Access to Newswire Article Archive √ √ √ Data partnership with LexisNexis √ √ √ SMS text notification, email √ √ √ News clipping feature √ √ √ INFLUENCE PROFESSIONAL SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE Discover Top Influencers √ √ √ Communicate with Influencers √ √ √ Campaign Analytics √ √ √ Campaign Management √ √ √ Account Coordinator × × √ Schedule campaigns √ √ √

Media Database

Newswire has a vast media database of 1.7 million media contacts. With these statistics, your brand and offer can have wide exposure and visibility to relevant journalists, influencers, and media outlets.

It offers access to significant media contacts in your industry. Create your own media list. You can access their profiles as well as their most recent work that will help in personalizing your pitch.

Not only it would be easy for you to reach reporters and influencers. You’ll find it easy to create your own pitch with their templates. Writing a pitch has never been easy, even for startups.

It allows export of media contacts to your system. They provide an analytics report that can monitor the success of your pitches.

It gives data, such as click and open rates. Media database costs $499 per month.

Media Monitoring

Media monitoring is the manner of listening to conversations about your content or what is being said about it. It measures sentiments, trends, and media coverage.

The press distribution site is working with Lexis Nexis (data company) to provide stories to their clients. They provide access to stories in over 100 nations.

You can find stories on their 15 million+ stories. Search is easy because you can simply type the name of the author, keyword, media type, or publication to filter the story.

It notifies clients in real time through mobile text and emails each time a relevant story is published. Brands can be notified during the time of crisis, so they wouldn’t miss any chance to protect their brand image.

The wire service provides an analytics report to find out content sentiments across varied channels. It has news clipping features that let you save your campaigns so you have a basis for your next press releases.

They help in creating your brand market analysis list in order to have a wider understanding of your campaign. You can share it to your team (PDF form) with their easy share button. You can subscribe for $649 per month.

Media Outreach

Media outreach is an important part of getting earned media. Newswire provides this feature to help their clients in maximizing this media opportunity.

Newswire provides a white-glove service to ensure client satisfaction. The process starts with a conversation to know their story.

They pay attention to what you want to achieve for your campaign and from there, they help you create a custom media list. The list is curated based on your target and where they can be found.

After knowing your target media, they help create a personalized pitch to relevant press. It is sent at the most appropriate time to produce maximum engagement.

A generated report will inform you of the outcome of your campaign including the open rates and who checked your pitch. A targeted media campaign costs $499 per plan.

PR Strategy

PR Strategy is the latest product offered by Newswire. It aims to help clients to gain relationships with media outlets to gain meaningful media placements. It is also their goal to offer a more comprehensive PR strategy.

The process follows three steps:

The set-up.

Discovery and ideation for story

PR calendar and pitching ideas

List creation and draft ideas

The groundwork

Distribution

Exclusive pitching sequence

Media contact list curation

Influencer marketing/ product placement

The Follow-Through

Media monitoring and news clips

Review report and campaign

Newsroom

Online newsrooms provide the audience with a commonplace to see and check the brand’s assets. It helps businesses to promote brand awareness, earn media placements, and establish their brand as a thought leader.

Newswire offers its clients to create their own branded newsroom to publish their news, press releases, press kits, biographies, events, and integrate social media. This product is available for $199 each month.

Building your own newsrooms is more than presenting your facts, what you do, or what you are good at. It’s more of telling your brand story that will help build your credibility and authority.

The press page you create is optimized for search engines and mobile devices. It can be accessed in any platform providing you with wider visibility and reach.

The distribution service offers customized templates of newsrooms so that it would be easy for you to create your own. These templates are professionally designed by experts.

Author: Krizzia Laspiñas