New USDA Guidelines: What every parent should know?

The New USDA Guidelines recommend children up to 2 years with new clinical trials for preventing food allergies. It suggests to introduce allergens early. The new guidelines have also limited the sugar content based on the strong connection between obesity and sugar intake. Further, the USDA has just published the New Guidelines the new 2020-2025 guidelines. This is the ninth edition of the nutrition health guidelines. Likewise, the USDA guidelines have helped millions to make decisions on diet and nutrition. It has also made recommendations for the 0-2 years age group.

What families need to know about the New USDA Guidelines?

No sugar intake for toddlers and infants

The new guidelines have stated parents to avoid beverages and foods with added sugars in the first 2 years of life. Likewise, it is an effort for reversing child obesity. Reports have noted that over 5 million American children are suffering from obesity. The new Guidelines have also pointed out that about 6 to 12 months old babies already have added sugars in the foods they eat.

Introduction of allergic foods to babies

Recent studies have also shown to introduce allergens early, like eggs and peanuts. Further, it should be done within 4 months of age to reduce the risk of developing common food allergies. Introducing allergen foods early in life contains 80% of food allergies. You can feed peanuts and eggs in various snack forms that are healthy for the babies.

Encouragement of breastfeeding

The New USDA Guidelines have given strong evidence to breastfeeding to reduce certain diseases like:

Type 1 diabetes

Obesity

Overweight, etc.

The longer the children are breastfed, the fewer chances they have of developing these diseases’ traits. Also, mothers need to know the optimal duration of breastfeeding. All the outcomes are not as good as you can imagine.

Obesity is becoming a public concern.

Over 70% of American children are overweight. There is a strong link connection between added sugar consumption in children under 2 years. The high obesity rates also lead to chronic cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. It also includes saving people from specific cancer types.

New researches on food allergies: Prevention is possible for the babies

The new USDA Guidelines have prepared to introduce allergens early in lives from about 4 months of age. This can help in preventing food allergies because the allergies can cause severe actions in the bodies. Food allergy is not solely dependent on genetics, and it is not the only factor. Likewise, there are so many multiple methods involved in it.

How to follow certain food allergy prevention?

Do early allergen introduction by giving baby allergic foods like peanuts, eggs, milk solids, etc. You have to wait for the baby to develop appropriately to provide them with solids. Some clinical trials suggest that it will be beneficial for babies to give allergens like milk and peanuts right from 4 months of age. For some children, you can’t provide solids or finger foods for baby until 6 months of age.

Conclusion

The USDA believes that people should make every bite count. The guidelines can be used by a variety of complementary foods every day. Likewise, diet is fantastic for babies and is a habit for an early and healthy lifestyle. The New USDA Guidelines will only be beneficial for toddlers and infants. Besides, allergy prevention is the only guideline for preventing food allergies in children.

Author: Terra Wilder