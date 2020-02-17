New poll: Bernie Sanders leads Nevada, gains on Joe Biden in South Carolina

On Friday, a new poll from Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada was released showing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the lead with 25% of respondents.

In second place with 18% support was former Vice President Joe Biden. Third place went to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 13%. Rounding out the top six were billionaire Tom Steyer with 11%, and Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tied with 10% each.

13% of those surveyed were “undecided” or for “other” candidates. Neither poll showed Michael Bloomberg at this point.

In South Carolina, Biden gets the support of 28 percent of likely South Carolina primary voters, followed by Sanders (I-Vt.) with 20 percent and businessman Steyer with 14 percent.

No other candidate breaks double digits in the poll ahead of the Feb. 29 primary in the Palmetto State.

Biden’s support dropped 9 points since the last ECU poll, which was conducted right before Iowa’s caucuses. Meanwhile, Sanders, who garnered the most votes in each of the first two states, has surged in South Carolina from 14 percent earlier this month, surpassing Steyer for second place.

African Americans appear to be split along generational lines. Black voters 55 years and older support Biden by a 40-point margin, but black voters age 54 and younger favor Sanders over the former vice president by a narrow margin of 29 percent to 26 percent.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, WPA research director Trevor Smith said that the debate on Wednesday might have some impact, but possibly nothing significant, given the timing and early voting.

The progressive block is pretty locked up, according to Smith.

“He noted that Sanders had a firm grip on voters who identified as very liberal (33 percent for Sanders) and somewhat liberal (31 percent),” reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Warren is competing for the very liberal with 32 percent of their support, but not anywhere else.”

The Nevada poll, which was conducted between February 11 – 13 by WPA Intelligence and has a margin of error of +/- 4.8%, asked “413 likely caucus attendees” the following question: “If the Democratic caucuses for nomination for U.S. president were held today, for whom would you vote?”