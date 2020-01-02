Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Jan 1st, 2020

New ‘Onward’ trailer, poster teases new Pixar film, set for March

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore. Also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.

Check out the trailer below.

Slash Film summarized the film and details emerging in the trailer: “…the Pixar film’s unique premise of two teen elf boys who are given the chance to reunite with their dead father through sorcery. But when the spell goes wrong, they’re left with only half his body — leading to some Weekend at Bernie-style shenanigans. Without their mother’s (Julia-Louis Dreyfus) knowledge, they embark on a quest to bring back the rest of his body, seeking out the mythical Manticore (Octavia Spencer), who turns out to be a blustering restaurant owner. With the cops on their tail, and a curse to avoid, the boys go on an emotional and epic journey to reunite with their dad.”

Check out the characters posters below.

Synopsis: Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore.

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

New ‘Onward’ trailer, poster teases new Pixar film, set for March

January 1, 2020, No Comments on New ‘Onward’ trailer, poster teases new Pixar film, set for March

How the Universe Works season 8 kicks off with two-hour special, the threat of the catastrophic asteroid impact

January 1, 2020, No Comments on How the Universe Works season 8 kicks off with two-hour special, the threat of the catastrophic asteroid impact

5 Ways Technology can boost Workplace Communication and Productivity

January 1, 2020, No Comments on 5 Ways Technology can boost Workplace Communication and Productivity

China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

December 31, 2019, No Comments on China sentences Pastor Wang Yi to 9 years in prison for ‘subversion of state power’ and ‘illegal business’

Rachael Prescott recounts abortionists pressuring her to kill her Down Syndrome twins

December 31, 2019, No Comments on Rachael Prescott recounts abortionists pressuring her to kill her Down Syndrome twins

YouTuber Mark Rober lands ‘Revenge of the Nerd’ Discovery Channel show, set for 2020

December 31, 2019, No Comments on YouTuber Mark Rober lands ‘Revenge of the Nerd’ Discovery Channel show, set for 2020

Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

December 31, 2019, No Comments on Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

5 Endangered Species in Australia You Need to Know About

December 31, 2019, No Comments on 5 Endangered Species in Australia You Need to Know About

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It