New ‘Onward’ trailer, poster teases new Pixar film, set for March

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore. Also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.

Check out the trailer below.

Slash Film summarized the film and details emerging in the trailer: “…the Pixar film’s unique premise of two teen elf boys who are given the chance to reunite with their dead father through sorcery. But when the spell goes wrong, they’re left with only half his body — leading to some Weekend at Bernie-style shenanigans. Without their mother’s (Julia-Louis Dreyfus) knowledge, they embark on a quest to bring back the rest of his body, seeking out the mythical Manticore (Octavia Spencer), who turns out to be a blustering restaurant owner. With the cops on their tail, and a curse to avoid, the boys go on an emotional and epic journey to reunite with their dad.”

Check out the characters posters below.

