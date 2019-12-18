Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Dec 18th, 2019

New ‘Frozen 2’ featurette celebrates $1 billion at the box office

“Frozen 2” has become the third Walt Disney Animation Studios film to reach the billion-dollar mark.  Check out the following piece that celebrates Elsa, Anna and the global impact of “Frozen 2.”

“Frozen 2” set a global debut record for an animated film with a $358.4 million opening weekend and held the top spot at the box office domestically and around the world for its first three weekends.

Domestically, “Frozen 2” set a record for an animated opening outside of summer with $130.2 million and for the Thanksgiving period with $125 million in its second weekend.

“Into the Unknown,” an original song written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and performed in the movie by Idina Menzel, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe.

U.S. Release Date:  Nov. 22, 2019

Voice cast:  Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews.

Directed by: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Produced by: Peter Del Vecho

 

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” is now playing in U.S. theaters.

