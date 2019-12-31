Mythbusters spin-off ‘The Explosion Show’ premieres tomorrow to kickoff the New Year

Subscribing to that old axiom that everything is better with explosions, whether it’s million-dollar movie stunts or state-of-the-art fireworks, a new Science Channel series will be ringing in the New Year with a BANG! Two notorious explosion experts – MythBuster and master of blowing things up, Tory Belleci, along with Nitro Circus daredevil and stuntman, “Streetbike” Tommy Passemante – host THE EXPLOSION SHOW premiering Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 10 pm ET on Science Channel. In addition to watching the series on Science Channel, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Science GO app.

There are few who appreciate the sweet thrill of blowing stuff up as much as Tory and Tommy. Tory was one of the technical wizards behind some of the most memorable explosions on MythBusters. Streetbike Tommy is best known for his antics with Nitro Circus, the thrill seekers known for performing insanely dangerous stunts. Together, they’re on a mission to take audiences on an unpredictable ride, hanging with the experts, daredevils and professionals who are in the business of making things explode.

“In the Explosion Show, viewers will not only see some serious kaboom action, but they’ll meet the trained professionals who get to detonate all kinds of things every day,” said Wyatt Channell, Executive Producer, Science Channel. “These are tough, often dangerous jobs done by hard-working men and women who were patient and brave enough to let Tory and Tommy join them for some truly epic explosions.”

Each week, THE EXPLOSION SHOW gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways explosions exist in our everyday. From suiting up with the heroic Riverside, CA Sheriff Bomb Squad, who are tasked with disarming and detonating bombs that threaten public safety, to orchestrating their very own fireworks show, or plunging into the movie magic behind some of the most iconic Hollywood explosions, Tory and Tommy leave no fuse unlit.”

Together they’ll travel across the country to see firsthand the science of massive blast waves at New Mexico Tech, learn the secret to surviving an explosion (sort of), discover how construction materials are formed by blowing up mountains, find out how the FBI uses forensics to investigate bomb cases – and so much more. There will be science, hijinks and close-calls, but most importantly, there will be lots and lots of explosions.

THE EXPLOSION SHOW is produced for Science Channel by the same team behind Rob Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness, Superjacket Productions and Gorilla Flicks. Rob Dyrdek, Shane Nickerson and Mike Odair are Executive Producers for Superjacket. Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Zablow Newton are Executive Producers for Gorilla Flicks. For Science Channel, Wyatt Channell serves as Executive Producer.

