Mullen: EV manufacturer gives progress update on the development of Solid-State Polymer Battery Pack

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a fast-growing manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV). The company has announced an update to its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology. This upgrade is a major improvement to the current lithium-Ion batteries.

The test being carried out by Mullen on the solid-state polymer cells shows a potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which would deliver more than 600-plus miles of range. It also showcases the possibility of getting more than 300 miles of range from an 18-minute DC fast charge.

Mullen aims to utilize solid-state polymer battery packs for its 2nd generation Mullen FIVE Crossover electric vehicles, which has an in-vehicle prototype testing date fixed for 2025.

However, the first generation FIVE EV Crossover by Mullen is expected in late 2024, and it is expected to launch with the traditional lithium-ion cell.

Beyond the solid-state polymer battery, Mullen Inc. is carrying out several broad range and in-depth research into developing several other modern battery technologies, such as lithium-iron-phosphate and lithium-sulfur.

The goal of Mullen is to produce batteries for electric vehicles that will outdo the current lithium-Ion technology and deliver numerous benefits, including range, energy density, and improved efficiency while reducing weight, cost, and environmental/thermal risk factors.

In the words of Mullen’s chairman and CEO, they have tested successfully, and they are set to begin pack-level development. He said data from the test shows a positive outcome and a hopeful future for solid-state batteries.

The company tested its 300-ampere hour cell, and it yielded 343-ampere hours at 4.3 volts, which was over and above expectations. The CEO expressed a near certainty that with the implementation of this technology, the Mullen FIVE will be set to deliver more than 600 miles of range when fully charged.

Mullen Inc. is currently working hard to provide promising electric vehicle options all built in the United States and tailored to fit the lifestyle of the American consumer.

The company aims to make electric vehicles more easily accessible than they have ever been. It has created an end-to-end ecosystem that handles all areas of electric vehicle ownership, beginning from research to finance, and all the way to servicing.

Mullen Inc. became a publicly-traded company as of November 5th, 2021, and the company has announced several key partnerships with the likes of DSA Systems for over-the-air and vehicle system diagnostics, ARRK, Dürr, for vehicle production systems, and hofer powertrain, Comau, for EV powertrain, engineering, and manufacturing.

It is an expectation of the Company that these developments will play important roles in producing the FIVE vehicles and getting them into the market as quickly as possible, and with the best and latest technology.

The FIVE is created on an electric vehicle crossover skateboard platform that delivers many powertrain configurations and trim levels. It has a svelte design that is way different from other EVs and is nothing short of a beauty to behold.

Mullen FIVE was named the Top Zero Emission SUV during the November 2021 ZEVA® Awards held at the Los Angeles International Auto Show where the vehicle debuted.

Author: Gloriya Naydenova