Moving Tips for Alzheimer’s Patients

It’s always difficult for elderly people when it comes to downsizing a home; deciding which much cherished possessions to keep and which to let go as well as overseeing the decor and layout of the new home.

When there is an added complication such as Alzheimer’s to consider, the move has to be planned and carried out with as much care and compassion as possible so as not to cause any stress or worsen the condition in any way. Here are just some ways for an in-home care provider or family member to help make the move a little easier.

Plan Ahead as Much as Possible

Continuity of care is important for patients who have Alzheimer’s so if the elderly patient is worried about care in their own home once the move has taken place, give them as much reassurance as you can that their carer will be going with them. If you can, allow the patient some control over the situation by involving them in decisions and by listening to their views.

Take into account their preferences for how they wish to live in the new house, what they want to take with them and in particular keep assuring them that the relationship between them and their carer will be exactly the same.

Accentuate the good points about moving home such as being nearer to family and friends or having a smaller, more manageable garden. Place emphasis on the fact that everything they need and love, from their carer to their cherished pet and favourite things, will be there waiting for them in the new house.

Familiarity Breeds Contentment

Alzheimer’s patients need continuity in their life; to know that everything is as it has always been, and all their favourite things are in exactly the same kind of place as before. To this end you should consider, well before moving day, decorating the new home in the same or very similar style to their current house. Their favourite chair, books and other possessions should be placed in the same way as they are now. If they have a favourite perfume which comforts them by triggering fond memories spray this around the new home beforehand. Hang their favourite paintings or photos on the walls or place them around the rooms.

On Moving Day

On the day itself it is vital that you and anyone helping you stay as calm as possible to avoid the elderly patient becoming stressed. If it’s preferable why not get their carer to take them out for the day, making sure the patient understands that they will be going home to the new house at the end of the day. Try to ensure everything is done at the time of day which is best for the patient and above all stick rigidly to any medication schedule.

Stay in Touch with Support

Your elderly relative will need as much support as you can give in the early days and weeks in their new home while they adjust to new surroundings so make sure a trusted and familiar person is there with them.

For families finding it difficult to cope with the move, click on the Alzheimer’s Society Talking Point forum for support and ideas.

Author: Joanna Jeffries