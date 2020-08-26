While you probably know about the traditional strip false lashes, you may not know about all of the different types of false lashes that are out there! Even if you aren’t necessarily a fan of strip lashes, there could be other types of falsies out there that are more your style – all it takes it a little bit of experimentation. So if you are totally committed to achieving your dream lash look, then here are some of the most popular types of false lashes that you should try:

Individual False Lashes

Individual false lashes involve small groups of lashes that are strategically placed within your lash line. These types of lashes usually come in three different lengths that range from short, to medium, to long. This is a great way to really tailor your lash look to fit your specific preferences. You are able to focus specifically on sparse areas with shorter lash lengths for a natural look. You are able to add in some medium or long lashes to the outer corners of your lash line for a flared lash look. Or you can even insert them all along your lash line to give all of your lashes a low-key boost.

Cluster False Lashes

Cluster false lashes are similar to individual false lashes, but they come in larger sections. Cluster lashes are easy to apply and are a great product for beginners who are just looking to try out false lashes for the first time and figure out how they work or what style works best. They come in a variety of lengths that range from short and natural to long and dramatic. You can mix and match different lengths across your eyelid for a custom look that packs just enough punch without being too much.

Strip False Lashes

Strip false lashes are probably the most popular type of false lashes and are what immediately comes to mind when you hear the term “falsies.” However, these types of lashes can be difficult to apply if you’re a beginner. It might be best to hone your personal lash-applying technique with cluster false lashes before you move on to strip false lashes. At the same time, strip false lashes are great because there’s a wide variety of different styles and lengths. So if you are really looking for a dramatic lash look – strip false lashes are definitely the way to go! Celebrities love these types of lashes for red carpet events and award shows. You can achieve the same type of glamorous look with the help of strip false lashes!

Faux-Mink False Lashes

One common material that false eyelashes are made out of is a faux-mink fiber. You can also buy real mink fur lashes, but if you aren’t a fan of animal cruelty and want a responsibly produced vegan product, then you might want to go with faux-mink instead of real. Faux-mink lashes are popular because they are shiny, fluttery, and soft. Faux-mink lashes aren’t as expensive as real mink and also require less maintenance. When taken care of properly, faux mink lashes can last for multiple uses – making them a solid investment if you love to wear false lashes on a consistent basis.

Silk False Lashes

Another common material that false eyelashes are made out of is a silk fiber. Silk false lashes tend to look more natural than mink and faux-mink. They are also very soft and lightweight – making them a great product for beginners since they won’t drag your eyelid down or cause any irritation. You can even wear them with your contacts! Silk lashes and faux-mink lashes are generally within the same price range, so it’s really a matter of preference. Silk lashes are also able to be reused, and some brands have been able to produce silk lashes that can be reused up to 15 times! Talk about getting a lot of bang for your buck!

Eyelash Extensions

Finally, we have full-on eyelash extensions. This has become really popular in the last year or so as people begin to look for more permanent solutions to their beauty concerns. Eyelash extensions are semi-permanent false lashes that are individually glued onto your real lashes by a professional. They can stay in place for up to six weeks with proper care. Can you imagine not having to apply false lashes or even mascara every day for six weeks? It sounds like a dream. However, this procedure is expensive and requires a ton of upkeep – all things to keep in mind before you pull the trigger and make an appointment.

Now that you know all about some of the most popular false lashes, it’s time to find the perfect pair for you! It may take some trial and error along the way, but the journey to achieving consistent luxe lashes will be well worth it.

Author: Jacob Maslow