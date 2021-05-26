Quantcast
Published On: Wed, May 26th, 2021

Modernizing the Contact Center: Strategies from Online Marketplace Shiftsmart

At Shiftsmart, we help companies modernize their businesses to provide customers with optimal service and experiences. Shiftsmart offers an online marketplace connecting a dynamic workforce with businesses facing complex staffing requirements. We empower workers to find better opportunities, increased pay, and flexible hours through a unique labor ecosystem that benefits organizations and individuals. 

photo/ Gerd Altmann

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses adjusted service offerings and technology platforms to meet the changing dynamics. Contact centers required adjustment for both fluctuating demand and the realities of social distancing. Throughout the pandemic Shiftsmart advised contact centers on strategies to manage through the crisis as well as to navigate a modern digital-based future. 

Contact centers with in-office staff have difficulty scaling up or down to meet demand. Consider a center with 50 stations. If customer inquiries double, and the center was already staffed to capacity, then the organization has limited options. They can outsource some of the calls and emails, but this approach requires setup time and training and the outsourced firm is not equipped to manage fluctuating demand. Before COVID-19, this business model was not ideal, but it was still manageable. Most firms could predict seasonal demand patterns or would hire more staff in advance of any new product launch or expansion. However, if demand spiked unexpectedly, these centers would often scramble for coverage, or would accept longer hold and response times for their customers.  

Shiftsmart devises strategies to help companies manage demand and modernize their contact centers. Forecasting demand is challenging within a dynamic global business environment. Companies require flexible staffing options that enable nimble reaction times, hours instead of months. xceptional team members who are proficient on multiple platforms and understand how to meet customer’s needs are essential.  Shiftsmart offers a unique workforce looking for remote work positions who provide contact centers an on-demand and trained staff.. 

Modern contact centers must support  multiple channels and provide full coverage and timely response via those channels. Skilled workers are vital to manage calls, emails, Facebook chats, tweets andchat conversations. Customers now demand to communicate with companies when and how they choose. 

Shiftsmart develops and mobilizes flexible call centers staffed with professional workers who can manage multi-channel interactions and quickly scale up or down to meet demand. 

Author: James Daniel

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Modernizing the Contact Center: Strategies from Online Marketplace Shiftsmart

May 26, 2021, No Comments on Modernizing the Contact Center: Strategies from Online Marketplace Shiftsmart

How to start freelancing with Gawdo and earn millions: Here’s a comprehensive guide by Gawdo.com

May 21, 2021, No Comments on How to start freelancing with Gawdo and earn millions: Here’s a comprehensive guide by Gawdo.com

Complete Guide to Online MBA Programs

May 21, 2021, No Comments on Complete Guide to Online MBA Programs

Moving Up the Career Ladder in Nursing: A Guide for 2021

May 21, 2021, No Comments on Moving Up the Career Ladder in Nursing: A Guide for 2021

Everything You Need to Know About Healthcare Reimbursement?

May 20, 2021, No Comments on Everything You Need to Know About Healthcare Reimbursement?

Propose Some Unique and Practical Birthday Ideas

May 20, 2021, No Comments on Propose Some Unique and Practical Birthday Ideas

Head to Toe Protection: Essentials of PPE in the Construction Industry

May 19, 2021, No Comments on Head to Toe Protection: Essentials of PPE in the Construction Industry

Tips On Making The Decision Of Whether To Buy Or Rent Power Tools For Your Project

May 19, 2021, No Comments on Tips On Making The Decision Of Whether To Buy Or Rent Power Tools For Your Project

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It