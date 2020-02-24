Mistakes to Avoid While Shipping from The U.S to Europe

Perhaps you’ve heard some people complaining that their shipments from the U.S to Europe took ages to arrive. Others lament that their items got lost along the way. There are those who receive consignments that belong to other people. In some cases, items get damaged along the way. After hearing such stories, perhaps your now worried about the worst that might happen to your shipment. You have enough reasons to be worried. However, it’s important to know that such misfortunes mostly occur as a result of shippers’ mistakes. Therefore, if you avoid the blunders, you are less likely to have such negative experiences while shipping your goods to Europe.

So, which are these mistakes that you need to avoid? Well here are some of them:

Failure to check customs rules and regulations

Every country has its own set of custom rules and regulations. A certain European country might ask importers of certain goods to apply for import licenses or certifications, while importing to another country may not require such. If your consignment doesn’t adhere to the relevant custom rules and regulations, it will be stuck at the import customs clearance. It won’t be cleared to enter the destined country until the regulations are followed. In the process, your consignment risks confiscation by the relevant customs authorities, and eventually, you might never recover it.

So, before you start sending your goods to Europe or any other continent or country, do some research to familiarize yourself with the customs laws and regulations of the land. You can count on a competent and experienced freight forwarder for the information. Alternatively, you can consult a reputable trade consultant for the same. Even if you intend to leave the shipping work to a seemingly reliable and competent shipping company, it’s crucial for you to be conversant with the relevant cross-border delivery regulations and rules.

Incompliance with the customs laws and regulations

Some shippers are well aware of the cross-border delivery laws and regulations that they need to follow for their consignments to reach the intended destinations. However, they try to use shortcuts by bypassing some of them, perhaps to avoid some costs or for whatever reason. Unfortunately, most of them end up regret in their decisions when their goods get seized by the customs authorities.

Therefore, besides knowing the rules and regulations that your goods ought to follow, you must ensure that they are applied to your consignment at the appropriate stages and to the letter. Make sure that the necessary documentation ready and filled out appropriately.

Failure to Insure your goods

There are lots of uncertainties surrounding international shipping. Your goods can get lost or damaged along the way. Also, your consignment can be mistakenly exchanged with another person’s. Unfortunately, no single international shipping company can fully protect your goods from some of these unforeseeable misfortunes. Now, this is where insurance comes in handy to protect you from losses resulting from such eventualities. When your goods are insured against misfortune such as theft or calamity damages, the insurance company will compensate you accordingly should they be affected by the covered misfortune. Otherwise, you’ll bear all the losses on your own if they aren’t insured.

Therefore, before you release your consignment, ensure that you are conversant with the insurance options that you have, and the type of cargo you want to ship. Then, establish the appropriate insurance cover for your goods. Additionally, scrutinize all the relevant special provisions to ensure that the items are well insured.

Improper packaging

The distance between the United States and a country in Europe is very long. As such, your goods are likely to experience some intense impacts along the way. If they aren’t put in the correct packaging, they might arrive with significant damages.

To avoid this, it’s crucial to ensure that your items are put into the correct packaging (in terms of material, design and size) to cushion them from the potentially damaging fall and shake impacts. Also, make sure that the right cushioning materials are well applied to the packaging for additional cushioning. Most importantly, your packaging should be compliant with the applicable regulations.

Incorrect labelling

One of the most common labeling mistakes that international shippers commit is writing incorrect addresses on their shipments’ labels. This results in significant delivery delays, and in some cases, the incorrectly labeled consignments never reach the intended destinations. To prevent such inconveniences, always use a reputable international shipping company for your international shipments. Also, make sure that you cross-check your packaged goods’ labels before releasing them. Above all, ensure that your labeling is done in accordance with the labeling requirements for the target destination.

If you want your consignment to reach the right place in Europe, at the right time and in good shape, ensure that you avoid all the above mistakes. Consult a reputable international shipping company in case you need any help as far as preventing the blunders is concerned.

Author: Szilvia Pankotai