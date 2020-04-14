Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

Media’s new fake news: Fauci attacked Trump, will be fired

If you watch the big media outlets and CNN, you’d be led to believe that Dr. Fauci took aim at President Trump, his response to the pandemic and will now be fired by Trump due to a retweet — none of this is true.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, shut down rumors on Monday that he was criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a CNN interview Sunday.

photo/ donkeyhotey

“I had an interview yesterday that I was asked a hypothetical question and hypothetical questions sometimes can get you into some difficulty because it’s what would have or could have,” Fauci said. “The nature of the hypothetical question was if, in fact, we had mitigated earlier, could lives have been saved?
And the answer to my question was, as I always do, and am doing right now, perfectly honestly say, yes.”

“I mean, obviously mitigation helps,” Fauci continued. “I’ve been up here many times telling you that mitigation works. So if mitigation works and you instigate its, and you initiate it earlier, you will probably save more lives. If you initiated it to later, you will probably lose more lives. You initiate it at a certain time. That was taken as a way that may be somehow something was at fault here.”

“Let me tell you from my experience, and I can only speak for my own experience, is that we have been talking before any meetings that we had about the pros and the cons, the effectiveness or not of strong mitigations,” Fauci continued. “So discussions were going on, mostly among the medical people about what that would mean. The first and only time that Dr. Birx and I went in and formally made a recommendation to the president to actually have a ‘shutdown’ … we discussed it. Obviously there would be concerns by some, and in fact, that might have some negative consequence. Nonetheless, the president listened to the recommendation. And went to the mitigation.”

Fauci later slammed left-wing CBS News reporter Paula Reid for suggesting that he was being forced to make the statement.

“Everything I do is voluntarily,” Fauci fired back. “Please. Don’t even imply that.”

CNN host Jake Tapper ask on Suday why the president didn’t accept the earlier recommendations, Fauci said, “You know, Jake, as I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But we – it is what it is. We are where we are right now.”

Tapper asked Fauci if lives could have been saved if stay-at-home orders had begun earlier.

“Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those decisions is complicated,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“But you’re right, I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then,” he said.

On Sunday, Trump had retweeted a message that included the words, “time to #FireFauci.”

The White House on Monday shot down speculation that Trump may move to fire Fauci.

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

photo/ Gordon Johnson

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Media’s new fake news: Fauci attacked Trump, will be fired

April 14, 2020, No Comments on Media’s new fake news: Fauci attacked Trump, will be fired

‘Tron Legacy’ director Joseph Kosinski says Tron 3 could still happen

April 14, 2020, No Comments on ‘Tron Legacy’ director Joseph Kosinski says Tron 3 could still happen
Man writing something on whiteboard

Successful Project Manager Makes Plans to Expand Business

April 12, 2020, No Comments on Successful Project Manager Makes Plans to Expand Business

April 12, 2020, Comments Off on

April 12, 2020, Comments Off on
luxury men's watch

What to consider when buying a watch

April 11, 2020, 1 Comment on What to consider when buying a watch

What Does the Future Hold for Bitcoin Traders?

April 10, 2020, No Comments on What Does the Future Hold for Bitcoin Traders?

Tools for Trade

April 10, 2020, No Comments on Tools for Trade

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It