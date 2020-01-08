Quantcast
Massachusetts abortion bill would allow abortion any time and eliminates parental consent

Democrat lawmakers hope to change the abortion law in Massachusetts with a new bill titled Remove Obstacles and Expand Abortion Access (ROE) Act which would allow abortion after 24 weeks if a physician deems abortion “necessary to protect the patient’s life or physical or mental health, or in cases of lethal fetal anomalies, or where the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus.”

It defines “physical or mental health” as encompassing “all factors — physical, emotional, psychological, familial, and the person’s age — relevant to the well-being of the patient,” the same language used in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Doe v. Bolton ruling, which when paired with Roe v. Wade defines “health” so broadly as to permit effectively unlimited abortions.

The bill also eliminates the state’s current requirement that minors cannot abort without the consent of a parent, as well as language requiring that abortionists “take all reasonable steps (…) to preserve the life and health of the aborted child.”

“I think if people realize what a post-Roe world would be, that would make it even more reasonable to do this bill,” the bill’s sponsor, Democrat state Sen. Harriette Chandler, told U.S. News & World Report.

photo: 14 week fetus photo/ Your Pregnancy week by week

Massachusetts Citizens for Life board chairman David Franks responded to the bill by noting that abortion is often used by adult predators to hide and continue their rape of teenage girls, by destroying the evidence, and argued that laws “need to do as much as we can — especially given the kind of epidemic abuse that we’re facing — to interrupt that cycle.”

Other objections would point to the horrors created by some doctors, like Kermit Gosnell, an abortionist who murdered hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of unborns babies, disregarding laws and women’s health for years.

GOSNELL FILM CHRONICLES HOUSE OF HORRORS

KERMIT GOSNELL STORIES

 

 

 

 

 

Massachusetts abortion bill would allow abortion any time and eliminates parental consent

