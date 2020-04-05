Marshaun Russell, Asia Lawrence, Taj Luster identified in Georgia murder suicide

Investigators identified them as Marshaun Russell, 26; Asia Lawrence, 29; and 24-year-old Taj Luster.

“Based on crime scene evidence, it is believed this incident is a murder-suicide,” Douglasville police spokesman Maj. J.R. Davidson said. “Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.”

Davidson explained that officers responded to the Crestmark Apartments about 1:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shots fired.

When police arrived at the complex off Crestmark Boulevard near Thornton Road, they discovered the bodies of three people.

The initial report, was also tweeted: “On 3/27/20 Douglasville PD officers responded to Crestmark Apartments in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers entered an apartment and found three individuals deceased. At this time there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.”

Details were still incomplete, but a source tells The Dispatch the weapon was found next to Russell’s body, signifying that he was the shooter, but that has NOT been confirmed by authorities who described the investigation as ongoing.