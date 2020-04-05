Quantcast
Published On: Sun, Apr 5th, 2020

Marshaun Russell, Asia Lawrence, Taj Luster identified in Georgia murder suicide

Investigators identified them as Marshaun Russell, 26; Asia Lawrence, 29; and 24-year-old Taj Luster.

“Based on crime scene evidence, it is believed this incident is a murder-suicide,” Douglasville police spokesman Maj. J.R. Davidson said. “Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.”

Davidson explained that officers responded to the Crestmark Apartments about 1:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shots fired.

When police arrived at the complex off Crestmark Boulevard near Thornton Road, they discovered  the bodies of three people.

The initial report, was also tweeted: “On 3/27/20 Douglasville PD officers responded to Crestmark Apartments in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers entered an apartment and found three individuals deceased. At this time there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.”

Details were still incomplete, but a source tells The Dispatch the weapon was found next to Russell’s body, signifying that he was the shooter, but that has NOT been confirmed by authorities who described the investigation as ongoing.

photo/ Gerd Altmann via pixabay

Roger Wolfson on God: five premises and a conclusion

2016 murder suicide detailed: Mother, Noel Bankhead deliberately drove off cliff with three kids inside

St Pete police seeking information in Marquis Scott murder, shot and killed riding bicycle

Alexandria police identify Jose Padilla as man found dead in Holmes Run stream

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Roxanne "Butter" Bracco began with the Dispatch as Pittsburgh Correspondent, but will be providing reports and insights from Washington DC, Maryland and the surrounding region. Contact Roxie aka "Butter" at [email protected] ATTN: Roxie or Butter Bracco

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Marshaun Russell, Asia Lawrence, Taj Luster identified in Georgia murder suicide

April 5, 2020, No Comments on Marshaun Russell, Asia Lawrence, Taj Luster identified in Georgia murder suicide

Coronavirus response leads to cuts to 166 or more FDA, EPA, Medicare, alcohol and education regulations

April 4, 2020, No Comments on Coronavirus response leads to cuts to 166 or more FDA, EPA, Medicare, alcohol and education regulations

6 Benefits of buying a used car

April 3, 2020, No Comments on 6 Benefits of buying a used car
mexico flag on broken brick wall and half usa united states of america flag

Leftist Rise Up group likens Trump’s COVID border security to ‘language of genocide’

April 3, 2020, No Comments on Leftist Rise Up group likens Trump’s COVID border security to ‘language of genocide’

How to Handle a Traffic Accident

April 2, 2020, No Comments on How to Handle a Traffic Accident

3D Scans and Chat Platforms: Larry Weltman, Others on Selling in a Virtual World

April 2, 2020, No Comments on 3D Scans and Chat Platforms: Larry Weltman, Others on Selling in a Virtual World

April 2, 2020, Comments Off on

Prom Cancelled! The Biggest Shock to 2020 Millennials

April 2, 2020, No Comments on Prom Cancelled! The Biggest Shock to 2020 Millennials

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It