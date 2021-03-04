MAPPING RECOVERY TIME AFTER UNDERGOING FACELIFT

Signs of aging catch up to our skin sooner or later. There various factors which have an impact on the skin, like exposure to the sun and lifestyle. To fight signs of aging, there are different skincare regimes that we try. But this is not always helpful. For that smooth complexion, youthful look, and soft volume, you should consider undergoing Facelift Toronto. Sagging skin around the jawline and chin, loose skin around the eyes, chin and mouth and creases, fine lines, and wrinkles are just some of the main concerns addressed by this procedure. While deciding on undergoing the procedure, you need to consider the recovery time. To make the decision-making easy for you, we have mapped the recovery time for you.

Before the procedure

Preparing for the procedure can also be considered as a part of the recovery time. Before undergoing the procedure, the surgeon will share a list of helpful instructions for symptom management. These include medications to avoid before and after the surgery. Healing and wound care instructions, nutritional information promotes healing, safety information, and information to improve swelling and bruising. Following these instructions can have a significant impact on the recovery time and process.

The first week after the procedure

24 hours after being discharged, you would need a caregiver. You might feel some discomfort, drowsiness and tiredness for the first few days, and even nausea from the pain medication. This can be managed with the help of anti-nausea medications. It is advisable to get up and walk around as this helps blood circulation. It is crucial to follow the specific time interval between the medicines, which will help manage pain and comfort. Antibiotics might also be prescribed to prevent any chances of infection.

2-3 weeks after the procedure

During this period, you would be having your follow-up appointment with the surgeon to remove the sutures and staples. At this time, it is normal to experience some persistent bruising and swelling. Unusual sensations like tingling, burning, and numbness in the body can also be felt. By the third week, most of the swelling and bruising would have settled, but there would still be mild bruising and swelling in isolated areas. A lot of patients experience tightness in their skin around the incision lines. This is quite normal. By now, you can also start wearing makeup to help you cover up any remaining bruises and redness.

One month after the procedure

After a month has passed, you might feel that things are going back to normal. The puckering of the skin, which is around the suture lines, will begin to flatten out in the next few months. You would be able to resume your daily and professional activities while taking care of avoiding any overly strenuous activities. However, you could indulge in light exercising. You should also take great care not to expose the new suture line directly to the sun as new skin is very prone to darkening and premature aging from the sun.

