Mandisa’s ‘Overcomer: Greatest Hits’ arrives ahead of tour with Newboys
GRAMMY Award-winner Mandisa is releasing OVERCOMER: The Greatest Hits. The collection features the powerhouse vocalist’s three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles “Overcomer,” “Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)” and “Stronger,” along with twelve other tracks including her latest single, “Way Maker,” released last month.
OVERCOMER: The Greatest Hits is Mandisa’s first project to release following her chart topping 2017 album Out of the Dark which featured the radio hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed the Same (feat. Tobymac, Kirk Franklin).” Please click here to listen to the full album.
“After 13 years of making music that I hope glorifies God and builds up His people, this was a chance for me to put my most requested songs all in one place.” Mandisa remarked on this special collection.
Last night Mandisa helped kick off Newsboys’ “Greatness of God” Tour, which she’ll appear on through April 26th. For all tour information, click here.
OVERCOMER: THE GREATEST HITS track list:
1. Way Maker
2. Overcomer
3. Bleed The Same (feat. TobyMac & Kirk Franklin)
4. Unfinished
5. Stronger
6. Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)
7. God Speaking
8. Joy Unspeakable
9. My Deliverer
10. Press On
11. Shackles (Praise You)
12. Only The World
13. He Is With You
14. Good News
15. Voice Of A Savior
ABOUT MANDISA:
With more than 1.6 million records sold, GRAMMY® winner and American Idol Season 5 finalist Mandisa is a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world. In less than a year, Mandisa performed her three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles “Overcomer,” “Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)” and “Stronger” on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “Stronger” became an anthem, creating opportunities such as welcoming the emotional return of beloved morning host Robin Roberts and an invitation to perform the national anthem during a Sunday night NFL Network game to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Her 2013 GRAMMY® award-winning album Overcomer debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart. The album’s title track proved to be a smash at radio and earned the GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song. Mandisa, also a 2-time K-LOVE Fan Awards co-host, debuted her latest chart-topping album Out Of The Dark alongside sharing the moving story of her fight with depression for the very first time on GMA as well. The latest 15 track collection includes notables such as the top 5 hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed The Same (feat. TobyMac, Kirk Franklin).”Get Connected with Mandisa:
Website // www.mandisaofficial.com
Twitter // www.twitter.com/
mandisaofficial
Instagram // www.instagram.com/
mandisaofficial
Facebook // www.facebook.com/
mandisaofficial
