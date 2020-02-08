Mandisa’s ‘Overcomer: Greatest Hits’ arrives ahead of tour with Newboys

GRAMMY Award-winner Mandisa is releasing OVERCOMER: The Greatest Hits. The collection features the powerhouse vocalist’s three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles “Overcomer,” “Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)” and “Stronger,” along with twelve other tracks including her latest single, “Way Maker,” released last month.

OVERCOMER: The Greatest Hits is Mandisa’s first project to release following her chart topping 2017 album Out of the Dark which featured the radio hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed the Same (feat. Tobymac, Kirk Franklin).” Please click is Mandisa’s first project to release following her chart topping 2017 albumwhich featured the radio hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed the Same (feat. Tobymac, Kirk Franklin).” Please click here to listen to the full album.

“After 13 years of making music that I hope glorifies God and builds up His people, this was a chance for me to put my most requested songs all in one place.” Mandisa remarked on this special collection.

Last night Mandisa helped kick off Newsboys’ “Greatness of God” Tour, which she’ll appear on through April 26th. For all tour information, click here

OVERCOMER: THE GREATEST HITS track list:



1. Way Maker

2. Overcomer

3. Bleed The Same (feat. TobyMac & Kirk Franklin)

4. Unfinished

5. Stronger

6. Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)

7. God Speaking

8. Joy Unspeakable

9. My Deliverer

10. Press On

11. Shackles (Praise You)

12. Only The World

13. He Is With You

14. Good News

15. Voice Of A Savior