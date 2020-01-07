Mandisa releases ‘Way Maker’ ahead of 2020 tour with Newsboys

ABOUT MANDISA

With more than 1.6 million records sold, GRAMMY® winner and American Idol Season 5 finalist Mandisa is a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world. In less than a year, Mandisa performed her three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles “Overcomer,” “Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)” and “Stronger” on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “Stronger” became an anthem, creating opportunities such as welcoming the emotional return of beloved morning host Robin Roberts and an invitation to perform the national anthem during a Sunday night NFL Network game to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Her 2013 GRAMMY® award-winning album Overcomer debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart. The album’s title track proved to be a smash at radio and earned the GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song. Mandisa, also a 2-time K-LOVE Fan Awards co-host, debuted her latest chart-topping album Out Of The Dark alongside sharing the moving story of her fight with depression for the very first time on GMA as well. The latest 15 track collection includes notables such as the top 5 hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed The Same (feat. TobyMac, Kirk Franklin).”