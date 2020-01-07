Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Jan 7th, 2020

Mandisa releases ‘Way Maker’ ahead of 2020 tour with Newsboys

Grammy-winner Mandisa has kicked off 2020 with the release of her first single of the year, “Way Maker.” This is Mandisa’s first single to release following her chart topping 2017 album Out of the Dark which featured the radio hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed the Same (feat. Tobymac, Kirk Franklin).” To listen to the powerful track, click here.
“There’s something really powerful about declaring who God is over specific circumstances,” she says. “I’ll never forget being in church as the worship team led us in singing “Way Maker”. At the time, I was praying for three of my friends who were facing seemingly impossible situations. With outstretched arms, tears streaming down my face, and faith rising in my heart, I proclaimed that my God is a Way Maker, Miracle Worker, Promise Keeper, and Light in the Darkness. I believe every word of this song, and love singing it with my whole heart!”
After appearing on Winter Jam 2019 as well as wrapping her own “Girls Night Live ” Tour last fall, Mandisa will hit the road on February 6th with Newsboys on their “Greatness of God” Tour.  For all tour information, click here.
Also tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will use Mandisa’s “Overcomer” during a new special hosted by Robin Roberts featuring more in depth interviews regarding the story of the Cleveland girls who were held captive by Ariel Castro for 10 years.  You can watch the Facebook promo here.
ABOUT MANDISA
With more than 1.6 million records sold, GRAMMY® winner and American Idol Season 5 finalist Mandisa is a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world. In less than a year, Mandisa performed her three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles “Overcomer,” “Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)” and “Stronger” on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “Stronger” became an anthem, creating opportunities such as welcoming the emotional return of beloved morning host Robin Roberts and an invitation to perform the national anthem during a Sunday night NFL Network game to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Her 2013 GRAMMY® award-winning album Overcomer debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart. The album’s title track proved to be a smash at radio and earned the GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song. Mandisa, also a 2-time K-LOVE Fan Awards co-host, debuted her latest chart-topping album Out Of The Dark alongside sharing the moving story of her fight with depression for the very first time on GMA as well. The latest 15 track collection includes notables such as the top 5 hits “Unfinished” and “Bleed The Same (feat. TobyMac, Kirk Franklin).”
Winter Jam 2019: Newboys United and Mandisa headline Christian music’s biggest tour

Building 429’s Jason Roy says ‘Live the Journey’ is personal

