Make parenting easy with the FamiSafe parental control app

Parenting is not an easy task. You have to be very responsible and very dedicated. Because the future of your kid is in your hands. Now in each family, the parents will be busy with their hectic work schedule. So, they sometimes assign some caretakers for their kids. But is that enough for the kid?

About the app

FamiSafe parental control app is the best among the available parental control apps. It comes as an Android parental control app as well. With this, the parent will be aware of their kid’s activities, even if they are not near you. The app itself is very user-friendly so that you will be able to learn all its features quickly. You can also avail of their 24×7 customer service in case of any doubts during its practice.

No, they need proper attention from their parents. Then only they feel secure and safe. With some better features from FamiSafe like android parental controls, you can achieve this and will be able to know your kid’s activities, locations, and many more. It has so many features which help you to know more about your child.

Benefits of the app

As we mentioned throughout, the safety of your kid is the major benefit of using the app. And some other features are mentioned below.

Control the kid’s device: with this app, you can control your kid’s activities like

You can manage their entire device

You can get their activity report

You can manage their search engines.

You can manage their apps

You can manage the time spent

You can manage the data distribution.

You can know their present location:

With this app, you will be able to get notifications about their location when they are out. It will help you to relax.

Parental warning: If your kid is in any danger the app will automatically give you a warning with which you can help them to get rid of it. If they are into using any inappropriate sites, or contents the app will give you the sign. Also, if they are in any dangerous places, you will get the alert so that you can prevent them from entering into danger.

How to get the app and subscription plan

You can download the app from the play store. After that register for your new account and thereby start enjoying the assistance. You have to do the installation process twice, both from your and your kid’s devices. Login from your device as a parent and follow the guidelines. Login to your kids’ accounts as a kid though. Through these processes, you will be able to recognize the results.

When it comes to the subscription plan, the best part is that FamiSafe provides a three days free trial to the app. This will help you to know more about the app and its services. If you are satisfied with the service, you can buy their annual option which costs $59.99 with this you can access up to 10 devices. And for their quarterly plan, you have to pay $19.99 and can access up to 10devicese. Their monthly plan costs just$9.99 where you get access to 5 devices.

DOWNLOAD NOW:

AMAZON STORE https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0876SHYGC

APPLE STORE https://apps.apple.com/us/app/famisafe-parental-control-app/id1385417904

GOOGLE STORE https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondershare.famisafe

Wrapping up

The kid should come to their parents whenever they have any problems, they should feel their parents are there for them in their difficult times. For all these, you need to take care of your kid, and you should know them. Parental control apps can help you to know your kid better even if you are under hectic work pressure.

Author: Mark Chapman