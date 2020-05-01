Magento Agency: How Can It Help?

Magento is a secure and flexible open source content management system that is used worldwide. The system is user-friendly but, at the same time, is considered one of the more complex e-commerce environments available today. With complexity, though, comes possibilities—which is why Magento is so great for marketers and agencies working in competitive marketplaces.

Starting the initial structure and development of a Magento e-commerce website is best left to a Magento expert. That being said, not all Magento developers are created equal. This is where an experienced Magento Agency comes in.

What Is a Magento Agency?

Magento agencies are comprised of certified Magento developers with all the necessary skills to execute a development project from start to finish. Magento has a partnership program along with a certification system for professional Magento developers. To qualify for the Magento partnership, a Magento agency must develop a certain number of Magento projects and have Magento Certified Developers in its team.

What Type of Business Owners Might Be Interested in Hiring a Magento Agency?

Though looks simple and easy to manage the platform, it has to be managed by certified professional Magento experts. These experts can and will ensure flawless service and give you exactly what you need.

It is the job of the agency specializing in Magento to give clients that use Magento-based products, including the platform, whatever they need. This can range from ongoing support to custom development. It takes an experienced, certified Magento developer to customize Magento CMS and deliver you an e-commerce website understanding the target audience and business.

For a large-sized business operating multiple websites, the only practical option to take care of their business would be to opt for a Magento agency.

Why Would You Hire a Magento Agency Rather Than a Magento Developer?

Hring an experienced Magento developer is not hard, but it does require a bit of research. You should indeed make sure you go to none other than an expert Magento Agency for your business who can not only offer you affordable Magento development services but also is competent to give you maintenance support for the long term. You should hire a Magento agency because

Magento agencies have skilled professional developers

Magento agencies are certified in working on Magento based products, they know what they are doing

They have experience in building e-commerce websites

They have portfolios and past customer reviews

Hiring a Magento agency usually help all size of organizations from setting up their online business to expand reach and visibility.

What Types of Products and or Services Can a Magento Agency Provide?

A Magento agency usually offers quality Magento development services to satisfy all your business needs. It provides you with expert Magento developers to build your online store, maintain PHP code, manage SQL databases, and customize the front and back ends of your Magento platform.

Project recovery team of a Magento agency can provide assistance in failed launches, emergency rescues, bug fixes and poor code, code retrieval, performance issues, functionality problems, stalled projects third-party integrations, and compatibility.

They are familiar with almost all the Magento features like Magento elements (catalog, order, and payments), Magento architecture (themes, layouts, extensions), Magento customization services, end-to-end project development, including design, integration, services, and deployment. Other services include Magento 2 migration, Magento maintenance, and support, Magento Order API integrations, and custom-built extensions for your e-commerce store.

When it comes to hiring a Magento agency, make sure you select a good agency and get the most out of it. There are many companies offering excellent services around the world. However, do not get confused; Make some research and choose the best Magento Agency.

Author: Jacob Maslow