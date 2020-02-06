‘Love Story’ returns to cinema ahead of Valentine’s Day

Few lines in movie history have made hearts melt like “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the heartfelt and enduringly popular Love Story returns to movie theaters nationwide for two days only – February 9 and 12 – with brand-new insights from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz. Based on the best-selling book by Erich Segal, the romantic box-office blockbuster tells the story of two young lovers as they try and make life and love work.

Starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, Love Story was nominated for seven Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress and won for its unforgettable Original Score. Director Arthur Hiller lets the sparks fly between Oliver Barrett IV (O’Neal) and Jenny Cavilleri (MacGraw) as the two experience exhilaration, intense courtship, and, ultimately, heartbreak during their time as college students and as a married couple figuring out how to make it after graduation. The enduring impact of the movie can be felt in the popularity of such films as The Big Sick, The Fault in Our Stars, and Ghost, which borrow key elements of what makes Love Story so memorable. Relive this moving tale of the love of a lifetime as Love Story celebrates its 50th anniversary.