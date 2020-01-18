Louisiana court rejects Norman Varner’s transgender pronoun case tied to child pornography case

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a male federal prisoner’s motion to be addressed with female pronouns, finding that compelling the use of pronouns at the invitation of litigants could “raise delicate questions about judicial impartiality.”

The request was made by Norman Varner, a federal prisoner who appealed a lower court’s refusal to change his name to “Kathrine Nicole Jett” on the court document ordering his confinement. A lower court judge dismissed his motion because there was no “defect” in the original judgment paperwork, in that “Norman Varner” was his legal name when the documents were produced.

Varner plead guilty in 2012 to attempted receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Varner earlier was convicted on a state charge of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Bureau of Prisons opposed Varner’s request, stating it was unnecessary because regulations authorize staff to use Varner’s preferred name as a “secondary name or alias.” Along with the appeal, Varner filed a “motion to use female pronouns when addressing Appellant” and to “submit [his] photograph into evidence” or to “appear . . . either by phone, video-conference, or in person.” Varner’s motion states that the failure to use female pronouns “leads me to feel that I am being discriminated against based on my gender identity” and “[r]referring to me simply as a male and with male pronouns based solely on my biological body makes me feel very uneasy and disrespected.”