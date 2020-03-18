Long Sleeve Men’s Shirts: Everything You Need to Know

Shirts are, perhaps, the most important, standout piece of clothing you wear.

Long sleeve men’s shirts offer a classic, versatile look appropriate to wear on nearly every occasion. The vast majority of men see tees as a wardrobe staple that can be worn everywhere with little to no thought. With the sleeves rolled up casually, the shirt becomes the center of attention. Long sleeve shirt is a ruffled, more modern and relaxed statement of gentlemanly serenity. It is quite popular among men of every age because of its acceptance as workwear and casual wear both.

The long-sleeved shirt doesn’t exactly break sartorial boundaries. And yet those extra arm-lengths seem to lend this piece versatility and scope. They’re what you’ll choose when it’s too cold for short sleeves shirts and too warm for a sweater. It can be worn under light jackets if yours is neither tight nor loose, much like your favorite short-sleeved shirt, then it handily veers into the casual smart-casual territory. This shirt style is most flattering on athletic builds.

Where Can You Wear Them?

You can wear a long sleeve shirt almost everywhere as it gives both semi-formal and casual vibe. You can wear it to your office. If you’re planning to out with your friends for a fun night, long sleeves shirt can be the perfect attire for it. If you’re going somewhere nice but don’t want to risk looking overdressed, this is a great option.

Jetting off a somewhere hot bit leaving somewhere cold? Wearing a long sleeve shirt will be better for this type of transition.

How Is It Different From a Coat/Jacket?

It’s only natural to cut down on the number of layers you will be wearing each day with the changing weather. After all, you stay cooler with fewer garments on your body. The option of wearing a long sleeve shirt instead of a jacket or a coat is always good.

Long sleeve shirts are breathable and lightweight to start with. In weather where layering your shirt is not an option, it can work on its own too. Do you feel cold by taking off your jacket? Feel hot when you put it back on? Go with the long sleeve shirt and feel perfectly balanced.

What Can You Wear With Long Sleeve Shirts?

You can wear a long sleeve shirt with a variety of things:

With Blue Jeans

Amp up the wow factor by wearing a long sleeve shirt with blue jeans for endless styling possibilities.

With Chinos

A long sleeve shirt and chinos are worn together are the ideal getup for those who appreciate neat and relaxed styles.

With a Gilet

Go for a long sleeve shirt with a gilet to pull together an attractive and modern ensemble.

With Dress Pants

Combining a long sleeve shirt with dress pants is a fail-safe way to inject elegance into your daily lineup.

With Sweatpants

For a casual ensemble, consider pairing a long sleeve shirt with sweatpants as these two pieces go well together.

With Cargo Pants

This combo of a long sleeve t-shirt and beige cargo pants is hard proof that a safe off-duty outfit doesn’t have to be boring.

With Black Jeans

Long sleeve shirts look great paired with black jeans. Tight or loose fitting, it doesn’t matter, they will go well with long sleeve shirts.

With Loafers and Sneakers

Complete your look with a pair of loafers or sneakers.

With Leather Boots

You can wear leather boots for a more attractive look.

With Cowboy Boots

Finish off your ensemble by introducing cowboy boots.

Long sleeve shirts have become a simple go-to staple of most men’s casual wardrobes. Wearing a long sleeve shirt is a more formal option than its short sleeve cousin and often the only choice for work. So if you want to look formal and casual smart at the same, go for long sleeve shirts.

Author: Jacob Maslow