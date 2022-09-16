Learn How to Treat These Common Skin Concerns

Beautiful, clear skin is an ideal many people hope to attain. It might seem like certain individuals have flawless skin without having to do any work, but most people have a skincare issue to address, at least from time to time.

Almost everyone has to deal with skin problems on occasion, but some are more prone to them than others. Having to handle frustrating, annoying, and worrisome skin issues is stressful, but you can lessen your anxiety and risk by knowing the common concerns and what to do about them.

Here are four of the most frequent skin problems and what you can do about each.

Acne Problems

Acne is one of the biggest concerns people have about their skin. Various pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads may make people feel insecure about their appearance, but sometimes they can also be painful.

Some people suffer with stubborn acne that’s resistant to treatment by topical creams. But for the average person, one of a few approaches will typically be sufficient.

You can try adding salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to your skincare routine and using a gentle cleanser and moisturizer twice a day. For the best recommendations or to treat cystic acne, though, you should reach out to a dermatologist.

Varicose Veins

Varicose veins are a fairly common problem that affect the legs. They lead to enlarged and twisted blood vessels at the surface of the skin.

Sometimes, they are just annoying because of their appearance, but they can also be painful. Overall, it’s difficult to prevent varicose veins completely, because there are so many risk factors, including pregnancy, age, family history, and lifestyle.

If you already have varicose veins, you can prevent them from getting worse by wearing compression stockings. There are many options for varicose vein treatments as well. The best way to address this condition is to talk to your physician.

Dry Skin

Though overly oily skin may lead to acne, dry skin can be just as frustrating. Excessive dryness may lead to flaky-looking skin, and can also become painful.

When you have dry skin, it’s not always due to not having consumed enough water. The environment and genetics may also have an impact on how dry your skin is, but in general, you should start with a good moisturizer.

It’s common to go for the heaviest moisturizing cream you can find, but that can lead to other problems, such as further breakouts. Start with a lightweight moisturizer that is recommended by dermatologists.

Frequent Sunburns

Some people are particularly prone to sunburn, but everyone should take care to protect their skin from the sun. Even if it’s cloudy outside, you could still get burned.

Frequent and intense sunburns are extremely risky. They increase your risk of skin cancer.

If you notice any signs of skin cancer or have had past issues with sun damage, reach out to a physician immediately. If not, the best way to protect your skin from the sun is to wear sunscreen every day.

Before you go outside, add sunscreen to your daily skincare routine, even if it’s wintertime. When you spend time outdoors, make sure to re-apply a higher SPF sunscreen and stay out of direct sunlight during the middle of the day.

Getting Help From Skincare Experts

There are many skincare issues we can face, from minor to severe. Though some present more of a cosmetic issue, others can be painful or possibly even dangerous.

If you are struggling with any skincare problem, accept the advice of physicians and dermatologists who see you in person. They are your best resource and have years of training and experience.

Author: Anna Johnasson