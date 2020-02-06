LeadNetwork.com: The Easiest Way to Monetize Your Financial Traffic

When it comes to the internet, one thing far too many folks overlook is that the whole business really comes down to money in the end. Running these server farms and submarine cables aren’t affordable. Content managers don’t work only out of the goodness of their hearts; great photographers and artists neither.

Performance-Based Marketing: Specialist Websites

The internet is also, with no doubt, the most effective informational transmission system on the planet. Much of what you’ll find on there is on the side – believe cat videos, Kardashians and cake recipes. These are a few of the low-hanging fruit many publishers concentrate on: there’s a guaranteed audience for this, as well as a pervasive “if you build it, they will come” mentality. Some websites do, in reality, earn money this way.

That’s not, but the only kind of knowledge that counts. In this writer’s view, there’s a huge demand for personalized, relevant and dependable answers to questions relatively few people ask. This not only assists in enhancing your personal or corporate brand but can easily lead to direct revenue concerning a greater volume of sales leads – and even advertising fees.

Why Hosting Ads Can Be a Fantastic Idea

Some veteran webmasters will tell you that putting ads on your site complies with the user experience, reduces participation and spoils conversion rates. To some extent, they’re right.

If, however, you consider your online offering in terms of presenting the very best advice you can, in the best way possible, the situation is way different. To give one instance, I see ads all the time on engineering companies’ websites for products that are closely linked to, but not quite the same thing, as their core business. It makes me more likely, not less, to listen to what they have to say and perhaps click around a bit. This kind of thing builds trust: it demonstrates that the publisher is intimately involved with and knows something about its subject matter.

The key here is context and relevance. If you’re showing me welding gear while I’m already thinking about welding equipment, it won’t feel intrusive and may even be helpful. If you are serving me an ad about Barbie dolls in precisely the identical situation, it’s mildly disturbing.

If you’re in any financial market, it’s possible that you specialize in just a few things. An insurance broker isn’t the exact same thing as a portfolio manager, who’s not a tax lawyer. Yet all of those have clients who will need an emergency loan sooner or later. The responsible thing to do would be to refer them to a technical, respected company, and you may too automate this process when getting paid, too.

How LeadNetwork’s Service Works

Even with the best of intentions and sensible planning, lots of us sometimes need an extremely flexible loan to see us through. This could be for as little as $100 or as much as several thousand dollars, with a repayment period ranging from weeks to months.

Conventional banks are just not set up for this kind of thing, especially if clients expect approval within a matter of hours. This has led to an explosion of financial startups specializing in payday and similar loans, each with various policies and interest rates. Even for someone with some degree of financial literacy, navigating this jungle and finding the best deal can be intimidating.

This is where LeadNetwork, through partner websites like cashrequestonline.com and getfundsasap.com, steps in. Individuals that are reading up on financial topics, loans, in particular, are channeled to those through ads on third party sites. At this point, it takes them just minutes to discover which loans they may qualify for and where these can be found most cheaply. The partner websites, consequently, take a small commission from every referral.

The publisher’s website’s role in this comes down to attracting the right type of traffic and giving visitors great advice on how and why to take out a loan, and they do not have to do something. Anyone with a suitable site and a desire for passive income will be well advised to look into this. There’s 1 thing you should be aware of, however: that can only be done inside the U.S, excluding the states of New York, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia, Georgia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and South Dakota.

A Clear, Fair Payment Pattern

In case you have previous experience with affiliate schemes having systems which are more prone to unannounced changes or just take a lot of time to comprehend, you will be pleased to know that this particular program follows a back-to-basics approach when it comes to paying their affiliates.

Like with all affiliate programs, the basic idea is not complicated: whenever a client clicks on a link hosted by your website, all three parties involved should benefit. One of you makes a sale, another receives valuable aid and one gets some money for hosting the advertisement (or creating a personal referral if they’re qualified to do so). LeadNetwork is an affiliate program that pays weekly – so, basically, almost as soon as a transaction is finished, you’ll see a small bump in your checking account. Also unlike with several sorts of affiliate programs, including those in the financial industry, each successful referral might be worth over $200 and is never less than $2. These numbers add up more quickly than you may think.

Their publisher interface can be designed to be transparent, full-featured and user-friendly. You will easily be able to see how much you are earning and how this relates to visitor behavior. More significantly, it allows LeadNetwork.com to constantly optimize their strategy, including providing advice and support to their affiliates on how they could earn much more, together. This is one reason LeadNetwork offers a superior EPC (Earnings Per Click) ratio.

Corporate Responsibility

By now, you are hopefully interested in earning a little extra money through promoting payday loans on somebody else’s behalf. If you write about financial issues, you’ll also know that the unconventional loan industry is sometimes viewed with suspicion, with aggressive marketing often being the cause.

Following another approach is part of the reason for LeadNetwork’s remarkable growth in such a short time period. All their partner companies are based in the US, so they need to comply with the letter and spirit of all applicable laws, including those regarding honesty in financial advertising. This being the case, they expect a similar level of ethics in their own affiliate partners.

Only just a little time and money are needed to begin, so, by all means, spend 10 minutes reviewing their provisions and practices.

Author: Steve Clarkson