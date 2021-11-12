Lawyers Offer Free Consultations for a Reason: Why You Should Take One

Even in stressful situations, people are often reluctant to talk to a lawyer. Townsville law can be intimidatingly complex, and lawyers have a reputation for speaking in complex terms.

On top of that, lawyers can be expensive. Many charge an hourly rate that’s practically unaffordable for the vast majority of the population.

However, most lawyers offer an initial consultation for free, at no risk or cost to the potential client. For lawyers, this is a great way to incentivize prospects to reach out to their organization. For clients, this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about your potential case, with no risk. If you find yourself in a precarious legal situation, it’s in your best interest to seek one.

The Benefits of a Consultation

You likely won’t pay a cent for your initial consultation, but you’ll stand to gain several benefits at once:

An explanation of the law in plain terms. Even for experts, the law can be confusing. You might be capable of learning the basics of a car accident lawsuit or divorce proceedings online, but the finer details often get muddled. A lawyer will be able to explain the law in terms you understand, and work with you to ensure you have full comprehension of the situation.

A review of your case (and evidence). Your lawyer will also spend time reviewing your case with you. They’ll go over any evidence you’ve managed to collect, and analyze the case as it’s presented to them. They’ll ask you several critical questions you may not have considered, such as terms and conditions of documents you might have signed in the past, and whether there were any witnesses that can be contacted. They may also have recommendations for new types of evidence to collect for your case .

An assessment of your possible future. Once you and your lawyer have discussed the details of your case, your lawyer will probably offer you a high-level assessment of your possible future. In other words, they’ll help you estimate or evaluate your odds of success, and possibly estimate your potential payout if you achieve victory.

A list of options (and professional advice). Legal cases are rarely straightforward, so your lawyer will help you break down your potential options moving forward. For example, if you were involved in a car accident, they can help you assess your odds of success if you move forward with a lawsuit. They’ll also explain to you what will happen if you decide to take the insurance company’s initial settlement offer, or if you choose to enter negotiations with them.

Possible discounts or deals. Don’t assume that you won’t be able to afford legal help. After talking with your lawyer, you may learn that their professional help is much more accessible than you realized. For example, they may only charge you a fee if the case is successful. They may also offer you a discount on their work if you’re under constrained financial circumstances.

The beginning of a partnership. If the consultation is successful, and you decide to move forward with a case, you’ll be able to hit the ground running with this legal expert. The consultation will double as your first real strategy session, and you can decide how to move forward together.

When to Seek a Legal Consultation

There are several conditions that could (and should) motivate you to speak with a lawyer directly, including:

You’ve been arrested. If you’ve been arrested for any reason , even if you’re completely innocent, you’ll want to call and talk to a lawyer. A criminal defense lawyer will help you understand your rights while under arrest, and will make sure law enforcement officers follow the law exactly.

You were in a car accident. If you’ve been in a car accident, insurance can be an absolute mess—and most insurance companies will try to low-ball their initial offer. Contacting a lawyer will help you understand the options available to you.

You were injured as a result of negligence. There are many situations where, after sustaining a personal injury, you can hold another person or organization liable. Defective products, premises issues, and professional responsibilities can all result in injuries that should motivate a conversation with your lawyer.

You’re considering a divorce. Family law is another important practice. If you’re considering a divorce, or if you need to acquire custody of your children, talking to a lawyer is practically essential.

Don’t be intimidated at the thought of talking to a lawyer. Most lawyers are happy for the opportunity to get to know you and the possibilities for your case. That doesn’t mean there will always be a clear route to legal success, but there’s not much to lose in these earliest stages of proceedings.

Author: Anna Johansson