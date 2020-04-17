Landscaping Advantages To Planting Twin Berry Plants

The Twin Berry, also called the TwinBerry Honeysuckle, is a unique flower plant of the honeysuckle family that is native to the northern and western sides of North America. This flower can survive elevations at sea level to up to 2,900 meters high. This shrub has oval-shaped leaves that point upward towards the sky, which are hairy on the underside of them. The flowers attached to the Twin Berry are fluffy, tubular and are produced in pairs. You’ll always see two flowers strictly kept together. They are extremely popular with hummingbirds and gardeners that want to invite more hummingbirds and butterflies in their yards. You can also expect this plant to attract other small mammals as they, too, enjoy the fruits this plant bears.

They are prized as an ornamental addition to the garden but are also respected for their resistance to pollution. Another name is gone by occasionally is the BlackBerry Honeysuckle because its seeds look very similar to that of the seeds of a blackberry if they weren’t clustered together. The berries attached are edible but not very tasty. The Twin Berry is mostly prized for it’s an aesthetic value to the garden.

The Twin Berry loves water to make sure it’s near a good water source. It does great in full sun, partial sun, or full shade, so feel free to place this beautiful flower wherever you decide in your garden. Another interesting fact about this plant is that it can absorb poisons, pesticides, and pollution without it affecting it’s well being.

This plant will bring you joy when it blooms in the spring. It’s versatile in that you can place it anywhere in the garden; it’s resistant to pollution and poison, which ensures it’s longevity and will also provide beautiful nectar for your hummingbirds, butterflies, and other bird varieties. Before the plant goes into hibernation, you can expect the green surrounding the flowers to turn bright red.

Author: Tammy Sons