Kumail Nanjiani explains the Bollywood dance number in ‘Eternals’

Collider visited CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, and screened footage of Marvel’s upcoming Eternals.

Among the many details noted was star Kumail Nanjiani “decked out in colorful garb and makeup, dancing, surrounded by ensemble dancers in a seemingly Bollywood-inspired scene.”

“A lot of it takes place in the present day,” began Nanjiani of director Chloé Zhao‘s take on the material, about a group of immortal aliens who’ve lived hidden on earth for the past 7000 years, until the time comes for them to protect us all.

“My character, for instance, is like ‘OK we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.’ So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star.”

“I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene!” citing the massive scale of the sequence, featuring fifty or more South Asian actors.

He also explained the strong physical training required for such an intense scene: “I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout… and you know, there’s like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there’s me!”

The Eternals, directed by The Rider’s Chloe Zhao, will star Angelina Jolie as Thena, along with Richard Madden (Icarus), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

“It’s about this group of incredible immortals, but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet,” Zhao said.

“The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants,” added Madden.

Ridloff’s Makkari will be the first deaf character in the MCU.