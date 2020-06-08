Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Jun 8th, 2020

Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried star in YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT trailer

In a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and legendary screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Panic Room), Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star as a couple seeking a restful vacation on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning … and travel with you. 

In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave.

Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past.

In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

Based on the novel by best-selling German literary sensation Daniel Kehlmann (Measuring the World), You Should Have Left is written and directed by David Koepp (Stir of Echoes). The film is produced by grandmaster of terror Jason Blum (The Purge and Halloween franchises), Kevin Bacon and Dean O’Toole (Walk Like a Panther), and is executive produced by Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Derek Ambrosi.

Check out the trailer below.

YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT – On Demand Everywhere June 19

Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | #YouShouldHaveLeftMovie

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried, Avery Essex

Director: David Koepp

Screenplay by: David Koepp, based on the novel by Daniel Kehlmann

Producers: Jason Blum, Kevin Bacon, Dean O’Toole

Executive Producers: Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Derek Ambrosi

`

