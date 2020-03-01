Joe Biden wins South Carolina with landslide victory

Former Vice President Joe Biden got the win he needed Saturday night in the South Carolina, keeping the Democratic Presidential race alive ahead of Super Tuesday.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits declared this candidacy dead,” Biden said. “Now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Party, we just won — and we won big. We are very much alive.”

Biden won 48.5% of the vote, cementing the theory that he’s still very in the south and with minority voters. Vermont Senator and socialist Bernie Sanders was a distance second at 19.9% with Tom Steyer in third at 11.3%.

No other candidate topped 10%.

Sanders, speaking Saturday evening at a rally in Virginia, highlighted the victories in February that made him the front-runner in the race.

“I am very proud in this campaign so far we have won the popular vote in Iowa, we have won the New Hampshire primary, we have won the Nevada caucus,” he said.

Biden’s performance here could push other moderates, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg out of the race, widening the path for Biden.

South Carolina pushed Biden into second overall with 48 delegates, behind Sanders at 56. Buttigieg did not earn a delegate again, still sits at 26, in third place. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 8 delegates with Klobuchar at 7.

