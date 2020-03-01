Quantcast
Published On: Sun, Mar 1st, 2020

Joe Biden wins South Carolina with landslide victory

Former Vice President Joe Biden got the win he needed Saturday night in the South Carolina, keeping the Democratic Presidential race alive ahead of Super Tuesday.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits declared this candidacy dead,” Biden said. “Now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Party, we just won — and we won big. We are very much alive.”

Biden won 48.5% of the vote, cementing the theory that he’s still very in the south and with minority voters. Vermont Senator and socialist Bernie Sanders was a distance second at 19.9% with Tom Steyer in third at 11.3%.

No other candidate topped 10%.

Sanders, speaking Saturday evening at a rally in Virginia, highlighted the victories in February that made him the front-runner in the race.

“I am very proud in this campaign so far we have won the popular vote in Iowa, we have won the New Hampshire primary, we have won the Nevada caucus,” he said.

Biden’s performance here could push other moderates, such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg out of the race, widening the path for Biden.

South Carolina pushed Biden into second overall with 48 delegates, behind Sanders at 56. Buttigieg did not earn a delegate again, still sits at 26, in third place. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 8 delegates with Klobuchar at 7.

Read more on other race: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada

donkeyhotey donkeyhotey.wordpress.com

Joe Biden lobbying against Israel to get UN resolution passed

Bernie Sanders rips Michael Bloomberg’s ad buy as ‘fundamental problem in America society’

Iowa: Planned Parenthood, ACLU lead fight to abort 5 month and older babies, end waiting periods

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Joe Biden wins South Carolina with landslide victory

March 1, 2020, No Comments on Joe Biden wins South Carolina with landslide victory

March 1, 2020, Comments Off on

March 1, 2020, Comments Off on

March 1, 2020, Comments Off on

The Importance of Regular Dental Cleanings

March 1, 2020, No Comments on The Importance of Regular Dental Cleanings

Which Is Better: Debt Settlement Or Debt Consolidation?

February 29, 2020, 1 Comment on Which Is Better: Debt Settlement Or Debt Consolidation?
Trump cartoon

Protect Our Care’s Leslie Dach lie and spread conspiracy theory about Trump, Penze ‘muzzling’ CDC

February 28, 2020, No Comments on Protect Our Care’s Leslie Dach lie and spread conspiracy theory about Trump, Penze ‘muzzling’ CDC

The Symptoms and Treatment of Kennel Cough

February 28, 2020, No Comments on The Symptoms and Treatment of Kennel Cough

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

invisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It