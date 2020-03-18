Joe Biden wins Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries, pulls away from Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Democratic primary victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away from Vermont Senator, socialist, Bernie Sanders.

In Arizona, Biden won 43% to 31%, earning 26 more delegates to Sanders’ 22. Illinois saw Biden win big at 59% with Sanders getting 36%, a 93 to 46 delegate count win.

Florida was the biggest win for Biden, 61% to 22%, for a total 130 delegates to Sanders’ 48.

“Our campaign has had a very good night,” Biden said via a livestream. “We’ve moved closer to securing the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, and we’re doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November, with strong support from the African American community, the Latino community, high-school educated people like the folks I grew up with in my own neighborhood — labor, teachers, suburban women, veteran firefighters and so many more.”

The overall delegate total stands at Biden 1147 with Sanders at 861 – a nearly insurmountable total for Sanders to recover from.

During his speech online last night, Biden argued that he and Sanders “may disagree on tactics” but said they shared a common vision: the need for affordable health care, reducing income inequality and tackling “the existential threat of our time, climate change.”

“Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Biden said.

“So let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders, I hear you. I know what to stake. I know what we have to do. Our goal is as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party, and then to unify the nation.”