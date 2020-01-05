Joe Biden to coal miners: Learn to code, will sacrifice hundreds of thousands of jobs

Former Vice Preisdent Joe Biden and Democratic frontrunner for the 2020 presidential nominee sent a shocking message to coal miners should “learn to program” as the threat of climate change is so great. This deepens Biden’s stance on global warming after stating that “Yes,” he was willing to sacrifice job growth and maybe hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers” to transition to green energy.

“Anybody who can go down 300-3,000 feet in a mine sure as hell can learn how to program as well,” said Biden at a campaign event in New Hampshire. “But we don’t think of it that way. Anybody who can throw coal into furnace can learn how to program for God’s sake.”

Chris Hamilton, co-chair of the West Virginia Coal Forum, hit back at the former vice president for essentially saying coal miners should learn to code or focus on preparing for a revamped green economy is “inconceivable” but nothing new, given the Obama administration’s moves against the industry.

“It’s just inconceivable how someone, particularly in his position could advocate putting tens of thousands of working Americans out of work. But it comes as no surprise. Former Vice President Biden has repeatedly demonstrated his disdain for mining and for our coal miners,” he responded.

At the most recent Democratic presidential primary debate that he’d sacrifice economic growth due to a boom in oil and natural gas production and potentially risk displacing hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers in order to combat climate change.

Moderator Tim Alberta asked: “Three consecutive American presidents have enjoyed stints of explosive economic growth due to a boom in oil and natural gas production. As president, would you be willing to sacrifice some of that growth, even knowing potentially that it could displace thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of blue-collar workers in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy?”

“The answer is yes,” the former vice president said.

But Biden emphasized that “the opportunity for those workers to transition to high-paying jobs … is real.”

“We’re the only country in the world that’s taken great, great crises and turned them into enormous opportunities,” Biden added.

“We shouldn’t build another new highway in America that doesn’t have charging stations on it. We have an opportunity to put 550,000 charging stations so that we own the electrical vehicle market, creating millions of jobs for people installing them, as well making sure that we own electric vehicle market,” Biden explained.

But he insisted that “we have to make sure we explain it to those people who are displaced that their skills are going to be needed for the new opportunities.”