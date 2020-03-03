Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Mar 3rd, 2020

Joe Biden fumbles and mumbles Declaration of Independence quote

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to fumble Monday while attempting to recite part of the Declaration of Independence during a speech in Texas.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing,” Biden said.

The actual line reads: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Check out the clip below.

Later in the speech, Biden called for supporters to turn out to vote on “Super Thursday” instead of Super Tuesday…read and watch that gaffe here.

Even the leftists roasted Biden: In the clip above from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah breaks down some of his most recent ones — from calling Fox host Chris Wallace “Chuck” by mistake, to repeatedly fumbling his words at a rally.

“This is not good,” says Noah. “Just in the past 24 hours, Joe has gaffed everything. From the name of a TV anchor he was talking to, to the Declaration of Independence.

“And the name thing, on its own, is bad, because interviews are sort of like sex — it doesn’t matter how well it goes, if you call the person the wrong name at the end, the whole thing is ruined.”

donkeyhotey donkeyhotey.wordpress.com

 

Joe Biden fumbles and mumbles Declaration of Independence quote

