Joe Biden declares ‘transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time’

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden was hit with a Twitter backlash after declaring that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

The former Vice President of the United States was trying to appease far leftists, supporters of Bernie Sanders: “Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” tweeted Biden. “There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Biden, who voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, has received scrutiny for his own record on LGBT issues.

“I didn’t have to evolve,” he said in September, noting that he came out in support of same-sex marriage before former President Barack Obama did.

Pro-life advocates say that the right to life is the greatest human rights issue of the day and is the foundation of all other rights. President Donald Trump stated at the event: “We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Former transgender James Shupe, America’s first legally “non-binary” person who has since reclaimed his ‘male birth sex, offered a short litany about the disastrous impact transgenderism has had on society, and in particular, on women and girls.

“Men in women’s bathrooms with little girls. Males winning 1st place in female sports. Males in women’s homeless shelters. Male predators being placed in female prisons based on ‘feelings’ of being a woman,” tweeted Shupe.

“And Biden calls it the civil rights issue of our time. Women do you agree?” he asked.