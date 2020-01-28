Quantcast
Published On: Tue, Jan 28th, 2020

Joe Biden declares ‘transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time’

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden was hit with a Twitter backlash after declaring that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.”

The former Vice President of the United States was trying to appease far leftists, supporters of Bernie Sanders: “Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” tweeted Biden. “There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Biden, who voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, has received scrutiny for his own record on LGBT issues.

“I didn’t have to evolve,” he said in September, noting that he came out in support of same-sex marriage before former President Barack Obama did.

Pro-life advocates say that the right to life is the greatest human rights issue of the day and is the foundation of all other rights.  President Donald Trump stated at the event: “We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Former transgender James Shupe, America’s first legally “non-binary” person who has since reclaimed his ‘male birth sex, offered a short litany about the disastrous impact transgenderism has had on society, and in particular, on women and girls.

“Men in women’s bathrooms with little girls. Males winning 1st place in female sports. Males in women’s homeless shelters. Male predators being placed in female prisons based on ‘feelings’ of being a woman,” tweeted Shupe.

“And Biden calls it the civil rights issue of our time. Women do you agree?” he asked.

Joe Biden presides over gay marriage ceremony in 2016

 

Ilhan Omar likens her anti-Semitic BDS boycott to Nazis, the holocaust, war with Japan

Dennis Prager calls out the ‘nonviolent civil war’ between the ‘left and the rest of the country’

SCOTUS rejects Oregon baker gay marriage case due to Jack Phillips ruling

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

CNN, MSNBC target America, GOP, conservatives with mocking insults, laughter

January 28, 2020, No Comments on CNN, MSNBC target America, GOP, conservatives with mocking insults, laughter

January 28, 2020, Comments Off on

January 28, 2020, Comments Off on

January 28, 2020, Comments Off on

Joe Biden declares ‘transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time’

January 28, 2020, No Comments on Joe Biden declares ‘transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time’

January 28, 2020, Comments Off on

Trampoline Accidents: Is Your Child at Risk?

January 28, 2020, No Comments on Trampoline Accidents: Is Your Child at Risk?

Rory Brown, Managing Partner of Nicklaus Brown & Co., on the Wars Lydian Coins Financed

January 28, 2020, No Comments on Rory Brown, Managing Partner of Nicklaus Brown & Co., on the Wars Lydian Coins Financed

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

dolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterstar-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It