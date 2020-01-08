Quantcast
Published On: Wed, Jan 8th, 2020

Jeremy Camp biopic ‘I Still Believe’ set for March 20

I Still Believe biopic center around contemporary Christian music vocalist lyricist Jeremy Camp, a followed by the Erwin Brothers and Lionsgate following the success of I Can Only Imagine,

KJ Apa (Archie on Riverdale) stars as Camp, depicting the adventure of Jeremy and his first spouse Melissa and their final voyage through the time Melissa was determined to have malignant ovarian growth. The film will likewise show Jeremy’s rise into a top CCM vocalist musician and how he met his second spouse Adrienne Camp.

Check out the trailer below.

Apa told People Magazine that he was panicked to sing. He stated, “I’m overly awkward when I sing.

I went into the studio in Nashville — I did that first before we shot anything — and I believe that truly gave me the point of view on the film. Having that sound and realizing what all that music is going to seem like before you go in is too significant.

It’s either going to support your certainty and lift your spirit, or it will resemble, ‘Goodness, man, that turned out poorly, so what are we getting down to business with?’ Luckily, it couldn’t have gone better. I think individuals are going to adore it.”

Britt Robertson stars as Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp with Gary Sinise cast as Tom Camp, Jeremy’s dad across from Shania Twain, who plays his mother.

 

SYNOPSIS:
One love can change your life. One life can change the world. From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in STILL BELIEVE, based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp.

Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise, STILL BELIEVE is directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin, produced by Kevin Downes, with the screenplay by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn.

STILL BELIEVE is a powerful reminder that in the midst of life’s storms, true hope can be found. Get tickets today and see STILL BELIEVE in theaters everywhere beginning March 20, 2020

https://istillbelievemovie.com/

 

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Writer and Co-Founder of The Global Dispatch, Brandon has been covering news, offering commentary for years, beginning professionally in 2003 on Crazed Fanboy before expanding into other blogs and sites. Appearing on several radio shows, Brandon has hosted Dispatch Radio, written his first novel (The Rise of the Templar) and completed the three years Global University program in Ministerial Studies to be a pastor. To Contact Brandon email [email protected] ATTN: BRANDON

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Jeremy Camp biopic ‘I Still Believe’ set for March 20

January 8, 2020, No Comments on Jeremy Camp biopic ‘I Still Believe’ set for March 20

Massachusetts abortion bill would allow abortion any time and eliminates parental consent

January 8, 2020, No Comments on Massachusetts abortion bill would allow abortion any time and eliminates parental consent

How To Become A Manager

January 7, 2020, No Comments on How To Become A Manager

Discovery Channel to premiere ‘Reclaimed’ on January 9th as part of ‘Off the Grid Thursdays’

January 7, 2020, No Comments on Discovery Channel to premiere ‘Reclaimed’ on January 9th as part of ‘Off the Grid Thursdays’

5 Tips For Finding the Best CBD Gummies Online

January 7, 2020, No Comments on 5 Tips For Finding the Best CBD Gummies Online

Rev Nancy Mercurio kicks off Tampa’s Franciscan Center’s Speaker Series

January 7, 2020, No Comments on Rev Nancy Mercurio kicks off Tampa’s Franciscan Center’s Speaker Series

Mandisa releases ‘Way Maker’ ahead of 2020 tour with Newsboys

January 7, 2020, No Comments on Mandisa releases ‘Way Maker’ ahead of 2020 tour with Newsboys

al-Shabaab increase terrorist attacks in Kenya, killing more than 100 people

January 7, 2020, No Comments on al-Shabaab increase terrorist attacks in Kenya, killing more than 100 people

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It