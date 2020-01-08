Jeremy Camp biopic ‘I Still Believe’ set for March 20

I Still Believe biopic center around contemporary Christian music vocalist lyricist Jeremy Camp, a followed by the Erwin Brothers and Lionsgate following the success of I Can Only Imagine,

KJ Apa (Archie on Riverdale) stars as Camp, depicting the adventure of Jeremy and his first spouse Melissa and their final voyage through the time Melissa was determined to have malignant ovarian growth. The film will likewise show Jeremy’s rise into a top CCM vocalist musician and how he met his second spouse Adrienne Camp.

Check out the trailer below.

Apa told People Magazine that he was panicked to sing. He stated, “I’m overly awkward when I sing.

I went into the studio in Nashville — I did that first before we shot anything — and I believe that truly gave me the point of view on the film. Having that sound and realizing what all that music is going to seem like before you go in is too significant.

It’s either going to support your certainty and lift your spirit, or it will resemble, ‘Goodness, man, that turned out poorly, so what are we getting down to business with?’ Luckily, it couldn’t have gone better. I think individuals are going to adore it.”

Britt Robertson stars as Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp with Gary Sinise cast as Tom Camp, Jeremy’s dad across from Shania Twain, who plays his mother.

SYNOPSIS:

One love can change your life. One life can change the world. From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in I STILL BELIEVE, based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp.

Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise, I STILL BELIEVE is directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin, produced by Kevin Downes, with the screenplay by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn.

I STILL BELIEVE is a powerful reminder that in the midst of life’s storms, true hope can be found. Get tickets today and see I STILL BELIEVE in theaters everywhere beginning March 20, 2020

