Jason Colodne of Colbeck Capital Management Supports the Children’s Tumor Foundation

Jason Colodne, co-founder of Colbeck Capital Management, a NYC-based private equity asset management organization focused on strategic lending, is actively involved in supporting a number of charitable organizations. Specifically, Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital have been long-time broad supporters of the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF), an organization with a message that is impactful to both the community and Jason Colodne’s family.

The Children’s Tumor Foundation is dedicated to driving research, awareness, and a cure for individuals suffering from neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow throughout the body, following neurological pathways. Presenting as NF1, NF2, NF3, and schwannomatosis, the disease is often debilitating and can lead to comorbidities that affect an individual’s ability to function with health and independence. NF can lead to blindness, deafness, chronic pain, cancer, and disfigurement. The foundation is now the leading champion for the cause to fight and end NF worldwide. Based in New York City, the nonprofit organization remains dedicated to moving research forward to establish better care for patients.

To generate awareness and funds to continue its cause, the Children’s Tumor Foundation hosts ample opportunities for the community to get involved throughout the year. May is NF Awareness Month, and the foundation hosted a World NF Awareness Day live event on May 17. It featured live entertainment in downtown Los Angeles and was livestreamed on YouTube. Colbeck Capital supported the event as an I Know a Fighter sponsor, and the event featured entertainers including Rumer Willis and Jim Ranger. Other ways supporters have shown their advocacy for NF have included wearing blue and green, sharing facts about NF to generate awareness on social media, and sharing their own personal stories to put real faces on the effects of NF on patients and their families.

Among the foundation’s other annual events are a virtual poker tournament, featuring celebrity guests who raise awareness and donate their time and support for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.The tournament offers entertainment for all involved, with the winner receiving a seat at the World Series of Poker. Past guests and players have included Jason Alexander, Mark Feuerstein, and Ben Shenkman. Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital supported the foundation as a sponsor for the online event.

The Children’s Tumor Foundation also recently participated in the annual TD Five Boro Bike Tour, with representatives from Team NF Endurance taking to the streets to bike around New York City and promote NF awareness. Funding for the event also benefited cycling safety, education, and advocacy programs across the city’s five boroughs. The event attracted over 32,000 cyclists from around the city and region, a return to pre-pandemic participation after the event was temporarily tabled due to COVID-19. The foundation itself was the event’s official 2022 Charity Partner, driving even more awareness to the cause. Colbeck Capital Management supported the event by sponsoring the team of riders for NF Endurance, helping them to reach their fundraising goals for the citywide ride. The team is also known for participating in other endurance events throughout the year including walking, running, and climbing activities.

At the end of 2021, the Children’s Tumor Foundation hosted its National Gala, which took place in New York City and Boston, and was virtually available throughout the country. The gala remains one of the foundation’s largest fundraising events, pivotal to its mission of creating more awareness around the disease as well as fostering a sense of urgency around health care professionals and researchers to do more for a cure. All funds raised as part of the gala, to which Colbeck Capital contributed, were immediately dedicated to ending neurofibromatosis through more robust and urgent research. Funding also helps families in need with resources and support services.

Colbeck Capital and Jason Colodne remain committed to supporting the Children’s Tumor Foundation throughout the year, every year, through various events and fundraisers. The cause is personal for Colodne, whose sister Bara Colodne suffered with NF. Bara was a champion for others with the disease and was actively involved with the foundation throughout her experience with NF, seeing her condition as a way to learn and find ways to help others. She spent much of her time as both an ambassador for the foundation as well as a volunteer. Colodne has previously shared his personal commitment to supporting the cause in his sister’s memory: “Bara left behind a legacy of compassion and strength, and I’m determined to continue supporting the NF community, and specifically CTF, as she did so selflessly during her lifetime.”