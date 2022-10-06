Quantcast
Published On: Thu, Oct 6th, 2022

It’s Time to Get Your Asphalt Parking Lot Ready for Winter: Here’s Why

If ever there was a time to see to all those little repairs and clean-ups in your parking lot, now would be it. Winter is approaching faster than you think and that’s just when your lot can suffer the most damage if you don’t see to it now. In fact, that’s exactly why you should get your parking lot ready for those icy, cold months ahead. It’s all about preventing costly damage, especially on asphalt surfaces that are easily repaired.

Consider the Cost of Ice on Your Lot

One of the things you should consider first is what an icy parking lot can do to your bottom line. As ice builds up, smaller, non-commercial vehicles can’t get the traction needed not to slip and slide, and worse yet, they can’t stop quickly enough to prevent hitting something. If a vehicle hits another vehicle or a pedestrian, you could be held liable for the ice you’ve let build up. Also, consider those slips and falls when pedestrians try to make their way on an icy lot. Slips and falls are among the most common claims against your insurance which only covers so much.

Clean It Up and Repair Cracks Now

To prevent all that, you can have your parking lot seal coated, which significantly helps to prevent inches of ice from forming. To learn more about sealcoating click here. However, the first thing you need to do is clean up any oil spills or debris laying around in the lot. You surely can’t have anything coated if there are leaves, empty packages, cigarette butts, and so forth, lying around on the surface. Also, cracks and holes are places where ice builds up and you want to prevent that at all costs. Once you have cleaned up any debris on the surface, have those cracks and holes repaired.

Preventing the Buildup of Ice

One of the best things you can do to prevent the buildup of ice is to have your asphalt lot sealcoated. Sealcoating has properties that prevent a buildup of ice, so you won’t be out there deicing your lot daily with those costly deicers on the market. You will find that sealcoating saves in product and labor when the need to get out there spreading chemicals to melt the ice is almost next to nonexistent. Also, the salt and chemicals in the most popular deicers can eat into the asphalt as well.

An Ounce of Prevention

Bear in mind the old proverb, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” By cleaning, repairing, and sealcoating your asphalt parking lot before the icy weather arrives, you can save a small fortune in claims and further repairs. It is always better to prevent a problem than to deal with something that could have been avoided. Autumn is the time just before those long, cold winter days start wreaking their damage, so see to any repairs and maintenance that can save headaches later.

As one last thought, sealcoating your lot can prolong its expected lifespan so by treating it now, you can avoid the cost of resurfacing it before its time. That’s something to hold on to. 

Author: Carol Trehearn

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

It’s Time to Get Your Asphalt Parking Lot Ready for Winter: Here’s Why

October 6, 2022, Comments Off on It’s Time to Get Your Asphalt Parking Lot Ready for Winter: Here’s Why

How to Use Kratom for Pain Management

October 6, 2022, Comments Off on How to Use Kratom for Pain Management

Adopt the Best Marketing Strategies for Your Business Growth

October 6, 2022, Comments Off on Adopt the Best Marketing Strategies for Your Business Growth

5 Ways to Give Back to Your Community

October 3, 2022, Comments Off on 5 Ways to Give Back to Your Community

Choosing the best senior housing for you

October 3, 2022, Comments Off on Choosing the best senior housing for you

Three Ways to Better Protect Your Home

October 2, 2022, Comments Off on Three Ways to Better Protect Your Home
money on fire

With Prices Going Up, What Can You Do in Your Home to Save Money?

October 2, 2022, Comments Off on With Prices Going Up, What Can You Do in Your Home to Save Money?

The Perfect Boracay Vacation: What To Look For In Your Stay

September 21, 2022, Comments Off on The Perfect Boracay Vacation: What To Look For In Your Stay

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It