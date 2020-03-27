Italy’s Wuhan Coronavirus soars by 919 cases, over 9,000 total

Some reports caused some confusion that the Chinese Coronavirus was slowing in Italy, but data points to a continuation of chaos and crisis.

Italy has reported the highest daily death toll of any country since the outbreak began, with 919 new deaths, bringing the total coronavirus related deaths to 9,134, among 86,498 cases.

According to Worldometers.info, Italy has endeared 86,498 total cases, with 66,414 cases considered mild and current with 3,732 considered critical.

The data was announced at a Friday conference,

Reuters noted that “The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a steep rise in fatalities compared with the day before and remains in a critical situation, with a total of 5,402 deaths and 37,298 cases.”

Italy has 600 or more deaths EVERY DAY of the last week.

Al Jazeera reported a different, higher by 50: “Italy has reported 969 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest daily number since the outbreak began

The daily toll is also the highest reported by any country since the outbreak began in China in late December.

Italy’s overall death toll is now 9,134. Meanwhile, cases in the country have risen to 86,498 from 80,539 a day before. On Friday, Italy also became the second country, after the US, to pass the total number of confirmed cases in China.”

The information is included in case the reporting of deaths was updated in between the reports.

Italian sources: Website: http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it ► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DPCgov/ ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/DPCgov ► Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dpcgov/