Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wins big, setting up right-wing coalition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have dominated former army chief Benny Gantz on Tuesday in the third election to determine the future of Israel’s government.

All the major Israeli television networks reported that Netanyahu had secured 60 seats in the Knesset, one seat short of securing a majority.

“The numbers are expected to change overnight,” The Jerusalem Post reported. “The votes of IDF soldiers, who tend to lean to the Right, have not yet been counted and the Joint List tends to go down a seat when the soldiers’ votes are added.”

“The outright victory in the third election in under a year is expected to enable Netanyahu to quickly form a right-wing coalition after having headed a caretaker government since December 2018,” The Post added. “Netanyahu spoke to the heads of the parties in his camp immediately after the exit polls were announced and agreed to form a strong nationalist government as soon as possible.”

“Netanyahu is center-right and Gantz is center-left. Neither of their constituencies is likely to sway much, so the key player here again is Avigdor Lieberman who last time forced Netanyahu to call for snap elections. The world is waiting to see if he compromises this time. And yes, there can be another election or elections,” says David Rubin, former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, when asked about a possible fourth election.

“If Lieberman joins a right-wing Netanyahu government, the coalition would be more aggressive against Iran and the terrorist organizations and might declare Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria (the so-called West Bank), as well. However, if Netanyahu has to bring in a left-wing party instead of Lieberman to make a majority coalition, there would be constant dissension within the coalition over those same issues.”

On the Trump Deal of the Century and the land annexation and the agreement to help the Palestinians, Rubin explains that:

“The map looks a bit like a gerrymandered congressional district, and if a Palestinian state is created, it will create a serious security threat for Israelis who travel those roads. Having said that, the plan will not be accepted by the Palestinian Authority, because it demands that they stop paying salaries to the families of imprisoned terrorists, it demands that they accept Israel as the Jewish state, and it demands that they disarm. These are all reasonable demands to create a true atmosphere of peace, but they won’t accept it.”

Rubin has a new book: “Trump and the Jews,” which is an interesting breakdown of the U.S. partnership with Israel.

Bio: David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of the book, “Trump and the Jews”. Rubin is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can be found at www.DavidRubinIsrael.com or at http://www. ShilohIsraelChildren.org