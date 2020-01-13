Quantcast
Published On: Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

Iran admits it shot down the Ukraninian plane, thousands protest, call for Ayatollah Khamenei to resign

Iran has admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian 737 that killed 176 people, and claimed that the plane was accidentally shot down when it turned toward an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military base.

photo harrystaab

The plane was shot down on Tuesday after Iran fired numerous missiles targeting U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. military killing IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for murdering hundreds of U.S. soldiers.

Crowds that appeared to number well into the thousands took to the streets of Tehran on Saturday night to protest and demand that Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei resign after his Islamic government falsely told the citizens of Iran and the rest of the world that it was not responsible for the incident.

“Angry crowds gathered on Saturday night in at least four locations in Tehran, chanting ‘death to liars’ and calling for the country’s supreme leader to step down over the tragic military blunder, video from the scene shows,” The Daily Mail reported. “‘Death to the Islamic Republic’ protesters chanted, as the regime’s paramilitary security force allegedly used ambulances to sneak heavily armed paramilitary police into the middle of crowds to disperse the demonstration.”

Reuters reported that the protesters also chanted  “Death to the dictator,” which was a direct reference to Khamenei.

Protesting in Iran is a dangerous expression. During the most recent protests against Iranian government, Khamenei authorized the killings of 1,500 of his own citizens in an effort to stamp out dissent.

“Why should I vote for this regime?” Hesham Ghanbari, 27, told Reuters. “I don’t trust them at all. They lied to us about the plane crash. Why should I trust them when they don’t trust people enough to tell the truth?”

On Thursday, The New York Times reported new video that showed the moment that the plane was clearly struck by a surface to air missile, writing, “Visual and sonic clues in the footage also matched flight path information and satellite imagery of the area near where the plane crashed.”

Many in the U.S. press painted Soleimani has a moderate, a leader and not a terrorist threat. This is from 2013:

President Obama surrendering – propaganda circulating in Iran

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Roxanne "Butter" Bracco began with the Dispatch as Pittsburgh Correspondent, but will be providing reports and insights from Washington DC, Maryland and the surrounding region. Contact Roxie aka "Butter" at [email protected] ATTN: Roxie or Butter Bracco

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Indian Pastor Mukam Kiraad Charged with Illegally Practicing Medicine, can get three years in prison

January 13, 2020, No Comments on Indian Pastor Mukam Kiraad Charged with Illegally Practicing Medicine, can get three years in prison

Iran admits it shot down the Ukraninian plane, thousands protest, call for Ayatollah Khamenei to resign

January 13, 2020, No Comments on Iran admits it shot down the Ukraninian plane, thousands protest, call for Ayatollah Khamenei to resign

Georgia Strack wins Blue Ribben at ‘Color to the Max!’ art exhibit, Nancy Arcara, Darla Nolan earn top honors

January 13, 2020, No Comments on Georgia Strack wins Blue Ribben at ‘Color to the Max!’ art exhibit, Nancy Arcara, Darla Nolan earn top honors

Online Biology Homework Help from experts for All Students

January 13, 2020, No Comments on Online Biology Homework Help from experts for All Students

Tattoo Removal Tips By New York Tattoo Removal Experts

January 12, 2020, No Comments on Tattoo Removal Tips By New York Tattoo Removal Experts

4 Tips For Choosing a Good Restaurant

January 12, 2020, No Comments on 4 Tips For Choosing a Good Restaurant

Where To Buy Lifepo4 Battery With Good Quality?

January 11, 2020, No Comments on Where To Buy Lifepo4 Battery With Good Quality?

How Startups Can Leverage Crowd Funding

January 10, 2020, No Comments on How Startups Can Leverage Crowd Funding

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

star-wars-rise-skywalker-movie-posterjumanji-movie-poster1917-movie-posterfrozen-2-movie-posterbeautiful-day-in-neighborhood-movie-posterqueen-slim-movie-postermaleficent-2-movie-posterterminator-dark-fate-movie-poster



Pin It