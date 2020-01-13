Iran admits it shot down the Ukraninian plane, thousands protest, call for Ayatollah Khamenei to resign

Iran has admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian 737 that killed 176 people, and claimed that the plane was accidentally shot down when it turned toward an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military base.

The plane was shot down on Tuesday after Iran fired numerous missiles targeting U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. military killing IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for murdering hundreds of U.S. soldiers.

Crowds that appeared to number well into the thousands took to the streets of Tehran on Saturday night to protest and demand that Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei resign after his Islamic government falsely told the citizens of Iran and the rest of the world that it was not responsible for the incident.

“Angry crowds gathered on Saturday night in at least four locations in Tehran, chanting ‘death to liars’ and calling for the country’s supreme leader to step down over the tragic military blunder, video from the scene shows,” The Daily Mail reported. “‘Death to the Islamic Republic’ protesters chanted, as the regime’s paramilitary security force allegedly used ambulances to sneak heavily armed paramilitary police into the middle of crowds to disperse the demonstration.”

Reuters reported that the protesters also chanted “Death to the dictator,” which was a direct reference to Khamenei.

Protesting in Iran is a dangerous expression. During the most recent protests against Iranian government, Khamenei authorized the killings of 1,500 of his own citizens in an effort to stamp out dissent.

“Why should I vote for this regime?” Hesham Ghanbari, 27, told Reuters. “I don’t trust them at all. They lied to us about the plane crash. Why should I trust them when they don’t trust people enough to tell the truth?”

On Thursday, The New York Times reported new video that showed the moment that the plane was clearly struck by a surface to air missile, writing, “Visual and sonic clues in the footage also matched flight path information and satellite imagery of the area near where the plane crashed.”

Many in the U.S. press painted Soleimani has a moderate, a leader and not a terrorist threat. This is from 2013: