Iowa caucus results uncertain: hindered with ‘inconsistencies’ in reporting

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) still has not reported official vote totals in the critical Iowa caucuses as of early Tuesday morning, due to an unexplained and unprecedented delay that has raised questions about the legitimacy of the election.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the IDP said in a statement at 11:30 p.m. ET. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Media sources are being told that the IDP representative said the party would be “getting photos of the paper results sent over,” but didn’t answer any questions and then hung up on all the campaigns, even as frustrated staffers pushed for answers.

In a call this morning, the IDP reportedly informed campaigns they could expect results sometime later today, but gave no information about how the results would be verified or when precisely they would be published.

The app appears to be a point of contention:

“The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” the campaign wrote in a letter. “Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide. We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate. However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”

Screenshots posted to social media seemingly showed crash screens from the caucus app that indicated poor programming.

All of the candidates presented speeches to cheers of supporters, decried President Trump and voiced concern over the lack of certainty.

