Intimate Health Products You Need to be Using

Consider, for a moment, the vast array of health and beauty products you have in your bathroom cabinet. Between your hair, skin, nails, teeth, mouth, and body, you have likely amassed quite the collection of lotions, potions, and other “notions” that keep you feeling healthy and well maintained from head to toe. It stands to reason then, that you should also be giving adequate attention to your most intimate areas. That’s right ladies, your vagina, your vajay-whatever you call her-she deserves some attention too, especially if you’ve begun to notice some not-so-desirable conditions like dryness, irritation, or itching.

We get it-this is not a fun subject. No one wants to admit there could be a problem “down there.” But the fact is, millions of women nearing or in menopause are dealing with “down there” problems and suffering in silence. We think that should stop, and that’s why we’re opening up a conversation about intimate area health and health products that can not only make menopause bearable, but bring back a feeling of normalcy to your life.

Let’s look at some of the most common premenopausal and menopausal complaints and how the use of intimate health products can address them.

Vaginal Dryness, Irritation, and Itching

This is the big one. Of the chief complaints of women nearing or in menopause is lack of vaginal moisture. Let’s be clear: we aren’t just talking about lack of moisture when aroused. Although that is definitely a part of vaginal dryness, chronic vaginal dryness occurs when you experience dry, itchy, irritated skin around the vaginal opening and immediately inside the opening. This can not only be uncomfortable, it can actually hurt. Normal activities like wiping or washing can actually become dangerous for vaginal skin that is dry and fragile. Wiping, washing, and other activities can actually create micro-tears in dehydrated skin that make you even more uncomfortable.

The reason women begin to experience vaginal dryness is due to decreased production of estrogen. While this is a normal part of the premenopausal and menopausal process, the side effects (like dryness) can be annoying, uncomfortable, and in some cases, downright debilitating.

The solution: Daily vaginal lotion. You use a high-powered anti-aging cream around your eyes to help turn back the hands of time, right? Now it’s time to bring the equivalent to your most intimate area. When you experience vaginal dryness, it’s time to add a vaginal lotion to the lineup. Vaginal lotion is different from a lubricant. Vaginal lotion actually hydrates and keeps the delicate skin of the labia and vagina hydrated and quenched. Over time, daily use of vaginal lotion can actually help the skin of your vagina regulate its moisture levels, giving you comfort and freedom from dryness.

Hot Flashes, Mood Swings, and Brain Fog, Oh My!

If you don’t think hot flashes, mood swings, and brain fog affect intimacy or your ability to maintain a healthy intimate area, you’re probably experiencing brain fog! When our bodies begin the process of menopause (the cessation of our monthly cycle), we experience hot flashes, mood swings, and inability to think clearly on a sometimes daily basis (you know, because vaginal dryness and irritation just wasn’t enough on its own). When our bodies begin to produce less estrogen, we experience these symptoms, which are inconvenient, and can make us feel like a completely different person.

These issues create a difficult framework in which to navigate any type of intimate relationship and can cause already lower sex drives to plummet. YOU try getting aroused when your mood suddenly plummets and you feel like your body is burning up from the inside out causing you to sweat and, in some cases, run a temperature!

The solution: All natural dietary supplements that aid in settling these symptoms down. Thankfully, Mother Nature didn’t leave us hanging. There are some great, all natural compounds that can help alleviate the mood swings, hot flashes, and brain fog you experience with perimenopause and menopause.

Pine bark extract. This extract is said to assist with healthy blood circulation. Over time, use of this extract can help reduce the occurrence and intensity of your hot flashes, and even assist with night sweats.

Ashwagandha extract. An Indian plant used for over 3,000 years, this extract helps regulate cortisol levels, which can help reduce stress, regulate mood, and even better your sleep.

A great supplement that promises to deliver relief for mood swings, hot flashes, and brain fog should include these two extracts in its ingredient list.

Perimenopause and menopause are a natural part of our lives that just happen to come along with a few (very undesirable) side effects. Don’t believe the lie that you just have to suffer through. Vaginal lotion can relieve and possibly eliminate vaginal dryness and discomfort experienced by menopausal aged women. Used daily, vaginal lotion can help regulate vaginal skin’s ability to self-hydrate, leaving you feeling normal and comfortable again.

Author: Jacob Maslow