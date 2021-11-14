Interesting Spa Treatments You May Not Have Heard Of

There are many people who frequently attend spa sessions to improve the health of their body and mind, and no wonder! Spa treatments can be incredibly helpful for those who seek to improve the health of their systems. Chemical peels, face masks, massages all contribute to the happy mind, happy life philosophy and so it makes perfect sense as to why people just can’t stop going back time and time again.

However, what about when you’ve been many times, and exhausted all of the treatments that you’ve heard of? Don’t fear, as here is a list of some of the treatments you may not have heard of before but that you will want to try as soon as possible. So, get ready to book your next spa appointment as we dive into the list.

Dermaplaning

Though you may have heard of microdermabrasion before, there is a more relaxing and calm way to clear out your clogged pores that many may prefer over the mechanical approach that microdermabrasion chooses to use. Dermaplaning is reliant on the professional, so be sure to get someone you know you can trust, such as those at Med Spa Chesterfield MO, so that you can be sure you are in safe hands throughout the treatment. Dermaplaning works by having a provider use a small scalpel to gently scrape away the head skin cells and vellus hairs in your treatment area. This more intimate, more direct procedure takes between fifteen and thirty minutes and leaves your face feeling fresher and cleaner.

Vitamin B12 Injections

Many of those who go to spas are concerned about their physical wellbeing, but it can be common for people to forget about or even neglect the number of certain vitamins in their bodies. Vitamin B12 is one of these examples. A lack of vitamin B12 can lead to feelings of fatigue and lethargy, headaches and even impaired cognitive ability, so it is important that you keep the right amount in your body. Luckily, there are medical spas that offer vitamin B12 injections to those who need them, maintaining a person’s vitamin count and concentration and ensuring they have a healthy body as well as healthy skin. These injections are shot into the muscle with precision and care, meaning that there is little to no pain during or after the injection depending on the patient. Vitamin B12 injections are great for those who would like a little more energy in their bodies or who need to maintain an important balance.

Kybella Injections

This is a very little-known procedure that is designed to remove your double chin by injecting the area with deoxycholic acid that eliminates the fat cells in your chin, stopping them from reforming there again. This will leave your chin smooth and small, and help you feel better going about your day to day life.

Author: Mildred Austria