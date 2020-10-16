Insuranks.com’s 2020 Average Auto Insurance Rates Analysis

As a car driver, you must have information about the average car insurance cost per month. Normally, it can be $80 a month. Consider one thing that this is the average insurance rate. For the premium insurance, the cost varies. This variation is because of many factors. For paying a low rate of $39 per month, you’ll have to go through a collision and comprehensive coverage. But, it may not be a good option. The best thing is to have the full coverage. It will give a nice protection to the driving interests.

Honda Civic average insurance rates

The average cost for the Honda Civic Insurance is $200 a month. It’s quite expensive. For teenagers, this amount is even higher. For 18 years old drivers, this amount is $700 a month. Various factors are involved that cause variation in its insurance rate. These are age, location, model, year, annual miles, driving background, and so on.

It’s true that the Honda Civic is among the highly popular cars in the U.S. This is mainly because of its many advantages. These include safety standards, car protection, fuel efficiency and reliability.

BMW average insurance rates

The BMW insurance cost is less expensive than many of the cars. Currently, it’s $180 a month. As in all insurance policies, this average amount varies depending on several factors. The model of the car can cause a drastic variation in the insurance cost.

The insurance cost for the BMW i8 is $165 a month. This is the cheapest insurance cost for any of the BMW car models. The average insurance cost for the BMW 328i is $150 a month.

You can compare car insurance quotes through Insuranks.com to get cheaper car insurance than the average cost for your vehicle.

Author: Deny Smith