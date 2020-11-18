Injured in a Car Accident: You Deserve More than an Apology

Due to the effects of Covid-19 and the ensuing quarantines, car accidents were far and few in between across the country. Unfortunately, the courts had also shut down indefinitely in most sections of the country. If you were unlucky enough to be in a car accident during the severest of the quarantine periods, there is a chance that you may not have been able to pursue your case for personal injury right away.

Now that some courts have begun to operate at increased capacity, settling personal injury lawsuits every day, it’s time to look back on your accident and decide whether you deserve more than just an apology or not. Chances are, you do deserve compensation, and we are about to tell you why.

Were You a Victim?

A victim in a car accident related personal injury case is the party or individual who received physical harm in the concerned accident, and it was someone else’s fault. More often than not, we don’t even realize who the victim is, unless the case is scrutinized by an experienced personal injury lawyer. It is perfectly possible you were indeed the victim, but you were misled into believing that it was no one’s fault, or in worst case scenarios, the victim is led to believe that they themselves were at fault. If you have been in a car accident in the recent past, even if it has been a few months, you’ll want to consult with an experienced law firm for dedicated, compassionate guidance. If you live in Las Vegas, for example, these injury lawyers Las Vegas are a good starting point.

How Misdirecting Can Lead to a False Understanding of the Situation

If the other party is at fault, it is not uncommon for them to try and misdirect the victim(s). They may convince the affected party in an accident of false facts such as:

It wasn’t their fault

It was the victim’s fault

It was a mutual fault scenario

It was the fault of an external element (potholes, animals on the road , etc.)

Unless the same can be verified from police reports, witnesses and bystanders (if any), it is quite likely that their excuses were made up and you were falsely led to believe something that was not true.

How Misconceptions Can Lead to a False Understanding of the Situation

Unknown to many, personal injury lawsuits can and often do not have a second vehicle/pedestrian involved at all. To explain this further, let’s take the example of a situation where the driver has hit a tree, because he/she was intoxicated. As a result, one or more passengers were injured quite severely, but they did not pursue litigation since it did not occur to them that they qualify as victims too.

The bottom-line is that in any situation where someone in or outside a car is injured or killed because of someone else’s negligence, there is ample ground for pursuing litigation. Always show your personal injury lawyer all necessary documents such as the police reports, vehicle damage reports, hospital/medical reports, insurance reports, etc. before deciding whether you deserve much more than an apology or not.