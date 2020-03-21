India’s General Secretary of VHP Milind Parande attacks Christians and Muslims, ‘destroying’ the ‘culture’ and ‘religion’

Milind Parande, the General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has unleashed a fresh tirade of hate against India’s Christian and Muslim populations. In an interview the Times of India, Parande peddled several conspiracies in which Hindus were being forced to converting to Christianity and Islam.

“They (Christian missionaries) are destroying the ancient culture and indigenous religion of the tribals,” Parande told the Times of India. “They are resorting to trafficking of their children. The VHP will not allow this heinous conspiracy to succeed.”

“Issues like love jihad, where Hindu girls are lured to marry Muslims, are also being brought back,” Parande continued. “Every year, we bring back at least 2,000 people who have got converted.”

In response, Parande claimed his Hindu nationalist group would be launching a national campaign to stop religious conversions to Christianity and Islam. This call for a national campaign will likely lead to an increase in the persecution of religious minorities across India.

Radical Hindu nationalists often used the specter of mass religious conversions to pass laws and regulations that limit religious freedom. Indian Christians are falsely accused of conspiracies where poor Hindus are fraudulently converted to Christianity.

However, according to India’s own population data, the conspiracy of mass conversions to Christianity does not hold up. In 1951, the first census after independence, Christians made up only 2.3% of India’s overall population. According to the 2011 census, the most recent census data available, Christians still only make up 2.3% of the population.

