Published On: Mon, Jan 13th, 2020

Indian Pastor Mukam Kiraad Charged with Illegally Practicing Medicine, can get three years in prison

According to Morning Star News, a pastor and two other Christians in India’s Madhya Pradesh state were arrested last month after being falsely accused of illegally practicing medicine. The foundation for the outrageous charge against the trio was that the Christians engaged in prayers for healing.

photo/ Jeevan Singla

Pastor Mukam Kiraad’s church, the Filadelfia Fellowship Church in Vadi village, was reportedly attacked by tribal villagers radicalized by Hindu nationalists on December 10. According to Morning Star News, the entire congregation was detained by the radicals within the house-church were a worship service was being led.

When police arrived on the scene, they arrested the nine of the detained Christians and held them at the local police station for 10 hours. According to Morning Star News, radicals seized various items from the house-church as evidence against Pastor Kiraad.

On December 16, Pastor Kiraad and two other Christians were called to the police station where they were arrested and charged with illegally practicing medicine. The Christian trio appeared before a local court and were sent to lockup in Alirajpur jail.

At the bail hearing, Pastor Kiraad’s Bible, his water bottle, and a poster of the Ten Commandments confiscated from the house-church were presented as evidence against the pastor. According to Morning Star News, the three Christians and their attorney were shocked to learn that they were being charged with illegally practicing medicine, which is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.

Their next hearing is January 8,” Rahul Parihar, the Christians’ attorney, told Morning Star News. “They will have to come for each hearing, which might fall once every 15 days, and the case may prolong for many years.

Radical Hindu nationalists often use false criminal accusations to harass and persecuted Christians in India. More often, Christian pastors are accused of engaging in forced religious conversions and blasphemy. Regardless of the criminal charge, these accusations are utilized as a means to harass pastors with years of legal proceedings.

Source: ICC

