I Am Patrick DocuDrama brings St Patrick’s story to theaters

While St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by millions, few may know much about the man, the reason why the church honors and honored the great of Patrick. A new docudrama, I Am Patrick, arrives in theaters for two nights only on March 17 and 18, 2020. Written and directed by Jarrod Anderson and headline John Rhys-Davies as the senior version of Patrick.

Using re-enactments, expert interviews and Patrick’s own writings, audiences get a journey into St. Patrick’s life, beginning in the 5th century as the Roman empire collapsed. In Britain, Patrick, a teen rebelling and straying from his Catholic faith. He was kidnapped at the age of sixteen, taking him to Ireland and selling Patrick into slavery.

As Patrick slaves day and night as a shepherd, he reaches the brink of starvation and turns to God. Taking a leap of faith, Patrick escapes and God’s provisions allow him to be reunited with his family in Britain. Through a dream, Patrick is moved to take Christianity to Ireland.

Patrick defies the church and his family to become a missionary bishop to Ireland, converting thousands to the faith, going into villages to opposed the slave trade, Irish rulers until his closest friend betrays him and his past sin haunts Patrick.

Check out the trailer below.

Rhys-Davies (Lord of the Rings trilogy, Indiana Jones films), is a powerful, strong voice narrating at times and portraying the older Patrick, reflecting on his life and penning his “Confession,” laying out his life story and many of the details featured in the film.

Anderson interviews an array of people to lay out what is known about Patrick. Historians Dr. Charles Doherty and Dr. Elva Johnson as well as authors such as Thomas O’Loughlin and Father Billy Swan are detailing historical context with the re-enactments.

Robert McCormack stars as the teen Patrick with Seán. T. Ó Meallaigh taking up the middle aged version.

I Am Patrick is a slow paced docudrama, full of details and not a lot of action. It is interesting, but has limited mass appeal. In an era where Christians are widely under attack, Patrick’s story should be encouraging and a full illustration of the dangerous persecution.

