How Your Business Can Embrace QR Codes

QR Codes have been a thing for a few years now, and they are continuing to gain in popularity. They are incredibly versatile in that organisations and businesses of all shapes and sizes are using them, from schools and churches to food manufacturers and influencers. There is a reason for this: they allow users to engage and interact with you quickly and simply.

Here, we are going to look at what a QR code is and some of the ways that you can use them in your business.

What is a QR code?

‘QR code, short for ‘quick response code”, is a two-dimensional barcode, read by a camera-equipped device with a QR code scanning application. It allows a company to connect customers who are offline with online content in a way that is both engaging and interactive. When the user scans the code, it will send them to the destination that the generator has linked to it.

How do you create a QR Code?

Creating a QR code is really straightforward. You simply need a destination to link your QR code to and a QR code Generator to create it – that is really is it!

How can you use them in your business?

You can have a lot of fun with a QR code, or you can make it into a really valuable and measurable marketing tool.

Drive loyalty card memberships

Loyalty card schemes are known to be an excellent marketing and sales tool, and you can increase their sign-up rate by using a QR code. Encourage them to sign up using the QR code in order to access member-only giveaways, discounts and freebies.

Boost app downloads

If your business has an app, encourage people to download it by adding QR codes to posters and signages in your bricks and mortar store or any physical marketing materials that you hand out.

Gain social media visibility

Again, physical marketing materials and in-store promotional boards and signage can have QR codes embedded. Link these to your social media profiles and encourage customers to become followers.

Make it easy for your customers to leave feedback

Lots of customers are happy to leave feedback but do not want to go through the hassle of finding the correct webpage. However, if you link your feedback page to your QR code, they can access it quickly and easily and will be more likely to leave you reviews.

How to make them work for you

While QR codes are easy to create and can be beneficial for the growth of your business, using them correctly is also important. First of all, if your QR code is to be printed out onto physical marketing materials, ensure it is clear and high-quality, so customers devices will be able to read them.

Secondly, you need to make sure theta re correctly positioned. Too high, and a customer won’t be able to reach them with their device. Too low and they may miss them or need to bend down to scan them.